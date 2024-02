The programme falls under the umbrella of the ‘Projects of the 50’ programmes and initiatives that aim to achieve a qualitative leap in the developmental path of the UAE and develop the national economic ecosystem.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said: “At the Ministry of Education, we are working to nurture, motivate and qualify all talented Emirati university students and graduates, and enhance their competitiveness across all fields. We are keen to empower those with entrepreneurial and innovative ideas, enabling them to translate their creative ideas into successful businesses and projects, which contributes to further enhancing the UAE’s world-class entrepreneurial environment that has enabled us to maintain the highest rankings in the Global Entrepreneurship Index globally. The Entrepreneurship Challenge, the first programme of the Graduate Fund, fosters the values of innovation and creativity among young Emiratis and encourages them to transform their ambitions into reality.”

Who is eligible?

UAE nationals aged between 18 and 35 who are university students and graduates can participate in the Entrepreneurship Challenge, whether they have entrepreneurial ideas they aspire to turn into businesses or are young entrepreneurs and SME founders looking to grow their businesses. The challenge is designed to uncover the brightest and most ambitious entrepreneurial minds among UAE nationals and empower them to turn their entrepreneurial ideas into reality by providing them with the resources to succeed in a competitive environment.

The challenge is the first programme under the umbrella of the Graduate Fund, supported by the Ministry of Education, which aims to foster entrepreneurial thinking across the nation, and empower future and current Emirati entrepreneurs to explore their entrepreneurial potential, shape their future, and turn their dreams into reality within the framework of multiple programmes and initiatives.