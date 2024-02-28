UAE: Cloudy skies ahead. While Dubai and Sharjah will see overcast skies starting today afternoon till Thursday morning, there is a chance of heavy rain in Al Ain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah tonight and early morning tomorrow.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, during the day, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall and a decrease in temperatures.”
UAE: These areas will get heavy rainfall on Wednesday
Scattered to moderate rainfall is expected in the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 7.5°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3.15am.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28°C, and the lowest temperatures will be between 11-16°C.
In coastal areas of the country, temperature highs will be between 22 to 26°C, and 16 to 20°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also added: “Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15-30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will be high today, ranging between 65 to 90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be moderate at 45 to 80 per cent. The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning.
Humid condition will cause fog and mist formation especially over coastal and internal areas, tomorrow morning.
The sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times by Thursday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea