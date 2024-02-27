Dubai: Brace for rainy weather for the next two days, if you live in these areas of the UAE.

Mariam Alshahhi, a meteorologist at the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed to Gulf News that Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra, Al Wathba, Al Ain, and eastern and northern emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain stand a chance to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday February 28, and Thursday, February 29.

Other parts of the UAE, including Dubai and Sharjah, will see cloudy skies, with a chance of light rainfall at times.

According to the NCM: "The country will be affected by a surface low-pressure system from the Southwest, and an extension of an upper-air low-pressure system, accompanied by a western jetstream with different amounts of clouds flowing from the West at intervals."

Alshahi explained that cloudy weather will begin in the morning, with light rainfall in the western region of the country, mainly in Al Dhafrah. The clouds will gradually move over Al Wathba, and Al Ain. By 3pm, more clouds will form over these areas, with a chance of moderate rainfall.

Clouds will move over Dubai and Sharjah, with a chance of light rainfall in scattered areas.

"Clouds will increase by evening, causing heavy rain with thunder activity on Wednesday night and early morning on Thursday," she said. Adding that it will be the "peak of the situation.

By Thursday noon time, temperatures will decrease, and the amount of clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday night, according to an NCM forecast.

Light to moderate winds are expected on Thursday by noon. Strong winds are expected over the sea and in coastal areas, with the development of clouds. This may cause dust and sandstorms at times.

The sea will be moderate becoming rough to very rough at times on Thursday in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate and rough by Thursday night in Oman Sea.

Will there be cloud seeding?

According to the meteorologist, cloud seeding will be conducted if there are "seedable" clouds.

The NCM's cloud seeding division regularly monitors convective clouds, which are formed due to an increase in the surface temperature. They rise upwards and look similar to cotton balls piled on top of one another. These type of clouds are most conducive to successful cloud seeding.

Depending on the amount of moisture or rain these clouds carry, the NCM dispatches cloud seeding flights, in order to maximise rainfall over the country.

Cloudy weather in eastern regions on Friday

According to the NCM alert: "Clouds will appear over some eastern areas and may be convective with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, on Friday."