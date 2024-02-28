IGALI: A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), led by Director-General Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi, has explored avenues of cooperation with several media organisations in Kigali, the capital of the Republic of Rwanda.
During the visit, WAM signed cooperation and news exchange agreements with The New Times newspaper, IGIHE, a multimedia company based in Rwanda, the African News Agency (ANA), and Royal FM, owned by the Mount Kigali University.
The delegation also visited the Rwanda Broadcast Agency, Mount Kigali University, and the University of Rwanda, where they met with officials from their respective media faculties.
The delegation discussed opportunities to develop bilateral media cooperation and relations, as well as knowledge transfer, cultural exchanges, and organisation of joint trainings.
The WAM delegation extended invitations to participate in the third edition of the Global Media Congress, which will be held in Abu Dhabi in November 2024. The GMC provides a global platform for relevant organisations, companies, stakeholders, and media professionals to exchange experiences, build partnerships, and learn about the latest developments and innovations in the media sector at the global level.
Director-General Alrayssi stressed WAM’s keenness to building effective media partnerships with relevant organisations in all countries of the world. He emphasised WAM’s commitment to establishing a network of constructive and fruitful international relations that support its presence on the regional and international scene as a reliable source and prestigious news reference.