Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the 15th EmiratesSkills National Competition, being held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The event is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until April 24.

Sheikh Khaled was briefed on competition skills from the engineering, industrial and professional sectors, which are aligned with future job market demands, and met with Emirati students working in technical and vocational fields.

He highlighted the role of competitions such as the EmiratesSkills National Competition in helping to promote cooperation among students, as well as support the acquisition of new vocational and technical skills, and encourage lifelong learning. He reiterated that supporting UAE talent to enhance the country’s global competitiveness is a priority for the UAE leadership, as a way of driving national growth and development.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of ACTVET.

The Emirates Skills National Competition serves as a national platform to showcase technical and vocational education for UAE youth aged 16-21 years, with the exception of the aircraft maintenance category, which accepts competitors up to the age of 24.