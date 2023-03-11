Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) celebrated its annual Global Day, a festival of culture, on Friday. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, inaugurated the event.
This year’s celebrations turned the AUS Main Plaza into a carnival, with more than 30 cultural and student-interest clubs, folk performances, traditional cuisine and attire representing several countries.
With around 90 nationalities represented among its students, the Global Day festivities will continue on Saturday from 5pm to 10pm and are open to the public.
Student Hoor Al Ansari, President of the UAE Cultural Club, said the Club designed its booth to reflect on the past, present and future of the nation. The Club also organised performances that reflected the theme of the pavilion.
“I think the most exciting thing about AUS Global Day is the cultural performances and how proud people are of their nations and how they want to showcase them in the best way possible. There is also the food from different parts of the world and the opportunity to meet people from outside AUS and introduce them to the university. We are also excited to see Sheikha Bodour joining us on Global Day and supporting the clubs. We are honored to have a president who would lend her support to all students,” Al Ansari said.