At American University of Sharjah (AUS), students enjoy transformational university experiences that shape their future — be it designing and building the physical foundations of communities as architects or engineers, pursuing entrepreneurship and business, or shaping the future through science, humanities, social sciences and the arts.

Founded in 1997, AUS is an independent, non-profit, coeducational institution formed on the American liberal arts model. It provides students from all backgrounds, and with diverse ambitions for the future, the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. AUS academically challenges its students and allows the latter to benefit from the expertise of world-class faculty, who are active researchers and leaders in their fields, making breakthroughs and discoveries in areas that impact our society and future.

AUS’ highly ranked programmes drive students to discover the multitude of academic resources that are available to them. The university offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 15 master’s degrees and four PhD programmes through the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration. It has built a strong reputation as a hub for research, scholarly and creative activities, and graduate studies and is widely recognised by respected ranking agencies around the world for its academic excellence, multicultural environment and achievements across many categories.

AUS is ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023) and the world’s top 50 universities under 50 years of age (QS World University Rankings, 2021). With approximately 90 nationalities represented on campus, AUS is among the world’s top five universities with the highest percentage of international students (Times Higher Education, 2022) and has the Arab region’s highest ratio of international faculty (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023).

However, it is not just a commitment to academic excellence that sees AUS students flourish during their time at AUS. Beyond the classroom, AUS students enjoy a wide range of extracurricular activities, clubs, teams and associations that allow them to pursue their passions. Whether in sports, cultural or community endeavours, AUS students are encouraged to develop their talents. This distinctive AUS education sees our graduates ready for success upon graduation.

AUS’ close links with industry and employers have led to an enviable employment record, with alumni employed by leading public and private organisations in the Middle East and across the world. Those completing their undergraduate studies at AUS are also well-prepared for advanced study, with alumni pursuing graduate degrees at AUS and other leading international universities. AUS graduates are the top choice of UAE employers in the areas of architecture and design, business and engineering, according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2022.

To ensure that financial means do not hinder qualified students in getting the best education they deserve, AUS offers a wide variety of scholarships and financial grants to students based on their academic achievements or financial needs. Many AUS students also benefit from the support of external sponsors who financially contribute to their education costs. Graduate students also have access to graduate student assistantship and work-study opportunities to help them fund their education.

The stand-alone AUS campus is self-sufficient, offering a wide range of amenities and facilities, including two convenient grocery stores, a bookstore, a variety of cafes and coffee shops, a seasonal farmers market, a health clinic, a pharmacy, sports facilities, a travel agency, a branch of the Sharjah Islamic Bank, a post office, a mosque, a dry cleaner, several ATMs, bus stations, a taxi stand and more.

A regular bus service is provided to local grocery stores, and to and from the two closest stations of the Dubai Metro System. On-campus housing is the most convenient place for students to live while studying at university, as they enjoy being close to the academic buildings, library, food court and Sports Complex.

Widely acknowledged for its sustainability initiatives, AUS was the first university in the GCC to be rated for sustainability and has earned a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS) Silver award. It is also one of the top five institutions worldwide for community engagement in sustainability, according to the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index issued by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

AUS marks its Silver Jubilee this year, celebrating 25 years of excellence in education, science and research. The university continues to be a vibrant community of belonging that pursues diversity, builds inclusion and creates unique opportunities for learning.