Durham School Dubai

Durham School is unashamedly traditional with a curriculum that concentrates on teaching the basics thoroughly through a carefully structured, rigorous approach to teaching. High quality teachers are the key – teachers with excellent subject knowledge, high expectations and the ability to connect with their pupils. This is enhanced by small class sizes to ensure that every pupil receives the individual attention they deserve.

Extracurricular activities

Breadth and quality of extra-curricular activities are an essential ingredient in a successful school. The range at Durham includes academic activities providing challenge and extension as well as a variety of competitive and non-competitive sports, music, drama, arts and cookery. The important thing is for teachers as well as the pupils to enjoy what they are doing to enrich the school experience and further promote pupils’ confidence and social skills.

Number of students

Durham currently has between 300 and 350 pupils from FS1 up to Year Nine and is growing by adding a year group each academic year. Classes are all under 20 pupils – the average class size is currently 15.

Curriculum

National Curriculum of England, IGCSE and A Levels

Fees

Dh42,600 – Dh57,000 (currently discounted)

Contact details

Durhamdubai.com; 800DURHAM

German International School Dubai (DISD) Image Credit:

German International School Dubai (DISD)

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

DISD drives academic excellence through data-driven progress monitoring, personalised learning plans, and comprehensive well-being and career guidance programmes. The school empowers students to excel academically while prioritising their mental health and future success, ensuring they’re prepared for a dynamic world beyond the classroom.

Extracurricular activities

DISD provides a diverse range of extracurricular activities for students of all age groups. From school choir to swimming, karate to engineering, and math clubs to Model United Nations, the opportunities cater to various interests and talents.

Number of students

950

Curriculum

German curriculum according to the guidelines of the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) with the school leaving qualification Abitur

Fees

Dh38,760 – Dh73,227

Contact details

Germanschool.ae; info@germanschool.ae; 04 456 2718

Virtual classroom study space, Advantages Middle East Image Credit:

Advantages Middle East

Key strengths

The General Studies Diploma provides struggling high school students and students with mild learning difficulties an easier path to an accredited US high school diploma. The programme only requires 13 credit hours. A college prep diploma requires a minimum of 20 credit hours.

In partnership with Arizona States University, the Advantages Dual Credit Programme allows high school students to earn credit that goes towards their high school requirements, and at the same time, they also earn college credit.

Advantages offers a wide range of career and technical education courses designed to give high school students an opportunity to discover some of the most in-demand and high paying careers in the world.

Extracurricular activities

Teen leadership summit

World scholars competition

Global citizens forum

Public speaking courses

Curriculum

US

Fees

Dh16,500 – Dh20,500

Contact

Advantagesmiddleeast.com; 04 597 3150

Al Yasat Private School Image Credit:

Al Yasat Private School

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

At Al Yasat Private School, excellence is its tradition. Ninety per cent of its 2023 graduates have been accepted into prestigious universities, with an astounding 60 per cent receiving full scholarships. This remarkable achievement highlights Al Yasat’s commitment to academic excellence and the success of its students.

The school offers Advanced Placement (AP), coding from KG1 to grade 12, hydroponics, AI, music and video production studios, food technology lab, robotics, graphic arts, digital arts, and much more. From building electric vehicles to designing robots, students have access to cutting-edge technology under the guidance of experienced teachers.

Extracurricular activities

Performing arts, media, football, karate, and swimming

Admissions

Open for admissions from KG1 - Grade 12

Curriculum

A fully AdvancED Accredited American curriculum

Fees

Starting from Dh33,000

Contact details

Alyasat-school.com; 02 641 2300

Apple International School Image Credit:

Apple International School

Apple International School (AIS) has been a beacon of educational excellence in Dubai since 1994. It empowers students to take charge of their learning, encouraging ownership, independence, and self-motivation. Its commitment to inclusivity through the ASDAN curriculum pathway sets the school apart, ensuring a rich and meaningful educational experience for all students.

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

• Apple International School fosters academic excellence through personalised learning experiences tailored to each student’s needs.

• The school provides a rigorous curriculum that includes dedicated support for advanced learners.

• The school promotes research-based teaching methodologies to ensure academic growth.

• It emphasises continuous professional development for its teaching staff

Extracurricular activities

• AIS offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including sports, arts, drama, and clubs.

• Students can participate in competitive sports leagues, music and arts festivals, and leadership clubs.

• AIS encourages students to explore their interests and talent outside of the classroom.

Number of students

Over 5,000

Curriculum

National Curriculum of England

Fees

From Dh9,500 to Dh22,000

Contact details

Apple.sch.ae; 04 263 8989 (Primary admissions); 04 227 9227 (Secondary admissions)

The American School of Dubai Image Credit:

The American School of Dubai

Curriculum

Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is an independent, US curriculum, PreK-12 international community school.

Number of students

More than 2,065 students from Pre-K to Grade 12

Initiatives to nurture excellence

ASD is committed to academic excellence, providing an international perspective and a comprehensive education while preparing every student to be future-ready. ASD follows the common core and standards-based learning models for classroom instruction and student assessment.

Extracurricular activities

There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academic service, and interscholastic collaboration and competition. In athletics, ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music, and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.

Tuition fees

Dh57,680 - Dh85,057 (for 2023-2024)

Contact details