How can you ensure that you do not depreciate over time?

Two sad good friends embracing Image Credit: Agency

Being a psychology and commerce student, I’ve come up with a conclusion based on the principle that an asset depreciates over time.

It may be straight line depreciation or reducing balance; in the end, it is pretty much the same which is, there is a reduction in the value of the asset.

Does this apply for humans too ?

The answer is yes, HUMANS DEPRECIATE. I don’t meant that in the physical sense as a loss of abs or some such thing. What I mean by depreciation of humans is that over time, they give up on a range of emotions, They lose purpose and interest in the smallest things that used to excite them. The real value of a person’s personality just fades away over time and this impacts relationships. How do we stop this from happening? Is there truly an effective way to stop this human depreciation?

Now having presented you with the theory, I must also give you a solution, right? So here are some ways:

1) Do not expect it back

If we humans stop processing our minds to believe that if we do something, we will get something back, often called process theories, we can actually cross into the boundary of higher thinking. Go do something good for someone without the intention of getting returns. You won’t regret it.

2) Learn how to compromise

If making a compromise can make someone happy, trust me, it’s worth it. Not getting something the way you wanted it and having to let go sometimes is okay. Remember to do it in a positive way rather than thinking of it as a sacrifice.

3) Stop comparing

We all have different qualities skills and personalities and all of us are meant to be different. Isn’t that why we all have different fingerprints? If we compare people on a standard baseline, howwill we really prosper?