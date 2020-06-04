The Aquila School Image Credit: Supplied

In my first few weeks at The Aquila School, I never dreamt that I would be working from home in the UK, literally thousands of miles away from my new colleagues, pupils and their families. However, despite not being able to travel to Dubai yet, I am in awe of all things at Aquila.

The school truly puts learning and its learners first. I have greatly admired the sense of camaraderie between staff and the palpable sense of community, as all staff work closely together, valuing happiness and school connectedness. Teachers at The Aquila School are relentless in ensuring pupils make the most progress possible — their creativity and ingenuity in ensuring learning is amazing, even at home, and is clearly having a positive impact on pupils’ progress and well-being.

The smiles on the faces of pupils and enthusiasm for learning when they interact with their teachers and school friends are evidence of how strong pupil and teacher relationships are at the school. Many of our families have expressed their thanks and gratitude as they too see the demonstrable impact distance learning is having on their children, both academically and emotionally during this difficult time.

Our relationships at Aquila are not limited to the pupils; we are just as committed to our families. We have provided discounts for term three, for the 2020-2021 academic year, and for those who have been affected financially by the pandemic. Alongside the financial well-being, we have placed an emphasis on the emotional well-being of our parents, whether it is through messages sent by our principal, or by arranging access to wellness experts.

When you join The Aquila School, you not only join a school that puts your child’s learning first, but you join a community where you are valued.

The writer is Head of Secondary, The Aquila School