Dubai: Students from 72 nationalities came together at The Aquila School to set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Nationalities at a History Lesson’.
The world record event marks the International Schools Partnership’s 50-day countdown to the UAE’s 50th National Day (December 2) and The Aquila School’s “third birthday celebrations”. The history lesson focused on the UAE’s history, paying tribute to the nation and its leaders.
Team effort
The 72 students who attended the history lesson at The Aquila School ranged from 6-17 years of age and were joined by peers from Nibras International School, as well as online by students from Aspen Heights British School and Reach British School.
All the schools are part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP).
The previous record of 41 different nationalities was held by Eastlea Community School in London since 2014.
Kanzy El Defrawy, Official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records – MENA, said: “On behalf of Guinness World Records, it gives me great pleasure to announce a new Guinness World Records title for the Most Nationalities at a History Lesson achieved by ISP in the UAE.”
Bharat Mansukhani, CEO – Middle East, ISP, said: “We are all excited to be celebrating the Year of the 50th, and we wanted to do something memorable to start the 50-day countdown in our schools. Reminding our students of the remarkable history of this country, by bringing so many nationalities together, allowed us to truly celebrate the essence of the UAE.”