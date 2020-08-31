Murdoch University Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Murdoch University Dubai is a branch campus of Murdoch University, one of Australia’s emerging research universities, based in Perth, Australia.

Established in 2007 in Dubai International Academic City, we moved to the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in May 2020. This vibrant new purpose-built campus is twice as large as our former home and features world-class facilities, including a spacious open-plan student breakout space and games room, dedicated Entrepreneurship Development & Graduate Employability space (DXB Edge), cybersecurity lab with custom-built systems and ‘touchdown’ breakout spaces to promote a collaborative teaching and learning environment.

The campus, licenced by Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), is also regulated from Australia by the national quality assurance and regulatory agency for higher education, Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). This double government-level oversight assures you of the highest quality international education. We offer the exact same Australian course content here in Dubai because we believe in our core purpose of providing an exceptional, international educational experience to students in the region. Our campus in the UAE ensures that students who are unable to travel internationally for their education still have the opportunity to earn a high-quality, Australian-accredited degree, internationally recognized degree.

Currently pursuing a double major in Finance and Marketing, Ajay Mani found the support received from the faculty and student services team as exemplary. His favourite feature of the Marketing program is the diversity, understanding different cultures, working with different people. Likewise, he likes Finance for its practicality of projects to real-world situations.

Our students now have the opportunity to engage and collaborate with their peers and their lecturers in our digital classrooms along with supervised face-to-face collaboration, learning to make practical sense of complex material and sustain collaborative working relationships in online settings. These will be key skills for employment in the future as life becomes increasingly more digital. We are confident that we are better prepared for any future disruption that may come, blending the benefits of face to face experiences with the best of the digital.

Aishani Zafar, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Communications, said, “Being a part of the communications program at Murdoch University Dubai has allowed me to understand the hows and whys of communication and mass media through courses like Strategic Communication and Web Analytics. Student services at Murdoch Dubai are very helpful and accommodating, and the professors provide their full support and assistance to students facing difficulties in adapting to the course.”