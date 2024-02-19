Gulf News launches its latest initiative, the Edufair Schools and Nurseries , aimed at changing the way families in the UAE approach education decisions for their children. Highlighting the importance of early education as well as the crucial role schools play in shaping future career success, this unique event promises to be a game-changer for parents.

Why is early education so critical? Educators and researchers have for decades emphasised the value of quality education in childhood for lifelong learning. The first few years of a child's life are foundational in shaping their cognitive, emotional, and social skills. By investing in early education, parents can provide children with the tools they need to thrive academically as well as emotionally throughout their lives.

Moreover, the significance of school education cannot be overstated. From instilling essential academic knowledge to fostering key social skills, schools play a vital role in preparing students for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.

Choosing the right nursery and school for children is, therefore, one of the most important decisions parents can make – and Gulf News Edufair Schools & Nurseries is here to help make that decision easier than ever before. Visitors can meet directly with educators, key decision-makers and admission officers from some of the UAE’s top schools and nurseries in a dedicated environment, and engage in discussions concerning curricula, new pedagogical approaches, career support services, and extracurricular activities.

After organising five successful editions of Edufair for higher education, Gulf News has expanded this unique platform to include schools and nurseries and help families choose the right educational path for children.

Drawing upon Gulf News' track record of guiding thousands of students in achieving their higher education goals in the UAE and abroad, the Edufair Schools & Nurseries edition is poised to equip families with the necessary information and resources to navigate their children's educational paths with confidence.The event will be a great opportunity for exhibitors as well to network with industry peers, learn and explore new educational trends.

Furthermore, Edufair's conference line-up offers a unique platform for the UAE's foremost educators to convene and exchange invaluable insights. These discussions aim to enlighten parents about the rapidly evolving education landscape. Key topics up for discussion include the integration of technology within classrooms, the transition towards child-centric learning methodologies, the importance of play-based early childhood education, and the significance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in preparing students for the future.