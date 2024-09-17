Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), officially inaugurated the newly renovated Student Centre, which has been reimagined as the heartbeat of student life on campus.

The Centre is now a vibrant space where the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of AUS students and alumni come alive, providing a distinctive blend of entertainment, social engagement and health-conscious eateries.

Sheikha Bodour said the student Centre is a cornerstone of the AUS experience that reflects the university’s commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship and community.

Mindful environment

“This Centre embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that defines AUS at every level. It’s a stimulating, mindful environment where students and alumni can gather, eat healthy food together, share their ideas and ambitions and take them forward. I’m very grateful to Al Rawabi Dairy and AUS alumnus Pallavi Dean, whose generous contributions made the vision of this facility a reality. Their support was instrumental in creating this vibrant space for our students and the wider university community.”

The AUS Student Centre is more than just a building. t embodies the university’s commitment to a healthier, more sustainable student lifestyle Image Credit: Wam

Vital role

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Founder and Chairman of Al Rawabi Dairy, said: “We recognise the vital role national companies play in supporting educational institutions like American University of Sharjah, empowering future generations while introducing them to local products. Our contribution to the AUS Student Center aims to create a comfortable and inspiring space where students can connect, collaborate and innovate, enriching their university experience.”

Pallavi Dean, Founder of Design By Roar, said: “Designing the AUS Student Centre was an opportunity to create an environment that encourages collaboration and creativity. We focused on incorporating flexible spaces that can easily adapt to different uses, from study sessions to social events. Being able to draw on my experiences as a former AUS student to shape a place that supports the needs of today’s students was a unique and fulfilling challenge,” said Pallavi Dean, Founder of Design By Roar.

Image Credit: Supplied

Healthy living

Akber Thumbay, an AUS alumnus and Board Member of Thumbay Group, reflected on his pride in returning to his alma mater: “It’s inspiring to witness AUS supporting initiatives that encourage healthy living and sustainable practices. Seeing my fellow alumni lead the charge in creating a wellness-focused campus through their entrepreneurial ventures makes me proud.”

The AUS Student Centre is more than just a building. It embodies the university’s commitment to a healthier, more sustainable student lifestyle. As a central hub for relaxation, social interaction and nutritious dining, it also provides students with opportunities to engage in a wide range of clubs and associations, fostering personal growth and collaboration.