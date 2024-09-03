Dubai: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) visited the Mevlâna Museum in the Turkish city of Konya, known for collection of iconic poet, scholar, and jurist Jalaludding Rumi.

The visit reflects a deep and shared commitment to fostering cultural partnerships with distinguished institutions and honouring the legacy of influential Islamic figures like Rumi, whose teachings of tolerance and unity continue to inspire across cultures.

Upon her arrival at the Mevlâna Museum, Sheikha Bodour was welcomed by Uğur İbrahim Altay, Mayor of Konya; Mehmet Yünden, the city’s Culture and Tourism Director; and Naci Bakırcı, Museum Director. She was then guided through the museum’s halls, distinguished by their iconic turquoise dome. These halls are home to an impressive collection of rare artefacts and relics from the Seljuk and Ottoman eras, as well as items intricately tied to Rumi’s life and profound intellectual and spiritual legacy.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi during her visit the Mevlâna Museum in the Turkish city of Konya Image Credit: Supplied

Among the museum’s prized possessions is the “Masnavi” — Rumi’s most renowned poetic masterpiece. The tour also included the museum’s library, where a rich archive of rare manuscripts and books, dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries, is preserved.

Sheikha Bodour also held discussions with the museum’s director to explore opportunities for strengthening cultural exchange and future collaboration between the Mevlâna Museum and cultural institutions in Sharjah.

Sheikha Bodour also held discussions with the museum’s director to explore opportunities for strengthening cultural exchange Image Credit: Supplied

Exhibition in Sharjah

The discussion also included preparations for an exhibition to be held later this year at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom. This exhibition will shed light on the luminous facets of Jalaluddin Rumi’s life, showcasing his enduring quest for the essence of tolerance and beauty — universal themes that resonate through his timeless works.

Bakırcı gifted Sheikha Bodour a rare and meticulously reproduced edition of Rumi’s “Masnavi.” This six-volume masterpiece, comprising 26,000 verses in Persian, was completed by Rumi in the final year of his life. Additionally, Sheikha Bodour was honoured with a rare edition of the “Great Divan,” also known as the “Divan of Shams Tabrizi”. This profound collection of 42,000 verses was penned by Rumi in homage to his cherished companion and mentor, Shams al-Din Tabrizi.

The Mevlana Museum