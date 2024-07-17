Sharjah: Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA), has launched the ‘Read You’re in Sharjah’ campaign.

The campaign aims to set up reading areas in historical places around Sharjah and have events to encourage people to pick up a book. This is all part of Sharjah’s efforts to strengthen its status as a cultural hub in the Arab world.

Inspired by the slogan “Smile You Are In Sharjah,” the campaign celebrates the emirate’s love for books and knowledge. In 2019, Sharjah was named the “World Book Capital” for its dedication to culture, reading, and literature.

Sheikha Bodour underlined the importance of making reading a daily habit, especially for young people. She highlighted the role of cultural institutions in Sharjah to engage the youth with initiatives that spark their interest and encourage learning.

Sheikha Bodour emphasised the campaign’s commitment to fostering cultural creativity within the Arabic language.

Rashid Al Kous, general manager of Menassah Distribution Company which implement the campaign, said the launch reflects Menassah’s commitment to instilling a love of reading in future generations and promoting Emirati publishers’ publications.

“Through this campaign, we aim to offer high-quality Emirati and Arab cultural content to members of the community to support and promote this content in all its forms, and to encourage reading in the Arabic language,” he said.