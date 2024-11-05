Driven by the strong interest from GCC and Middle Eastern investors in its previous collection of prime apartments and penthouses at Venus Gardens Resort—an exclusive, award-winning development—leading developer Leptos Estates has launched the final phase of penthouses and apartments for the Venus Gardens collection. This new release also features the last few remaining villas, offering a rare opportunity for discerning buyers to secure a home in this sought-after location.

Ranging in price from US$367,532 (+VAT) to US$761,159 (+VAT) the prime residences at Venus Gardens Resort are set among the striking Cypriot hilltops, which offer unforgettable views of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Ideally situated in the sought-after and prestigious region of Paphos, Venus Gardens Resort provides purchasers with the unique experience of living within a safe, secure and exquisite area of natural beauty.

The last remaining units in phase 9 of Venus Gardens Resort consist of four ultra-luxurious three-bedroom villas, priced from US$432,773 (+VAT) to US$590,985 (+VAT). Whilst the recently launched final phases showcase a range of brand-new apartments and spacious penthouses that crown the development, available from US$367,531 (+VAT) to US$761,159 (+VAT). Each one of these hilltop homes benefit from unrivalled breath-taking views, providing a vantage point unlike any other.

The magnificently modern penthouses and apartments from the final phase comprise of panoramic floor to ceiling windows and seamless sliding doors, opening out onto the apartment’s dazzling roof-top terraces and verandas, where you can enjoy al-fresco dining experiences and unforgettable glimpses of the sun setting and rising over glistening Cypriot waters.

Each home at Venus Gardens Resort benefits from a bespoke and contemporary design, showcasing large open-plan living spaces, illuminated by an abundance of natural light as they extend onto expansive outdoor verandas, terraces and private tropical gardens. Buyers benefit from an exclusive choice of interior design themes that aim to encapsulate the exceptional location and captivating character of the resort, taking inspiration from the homes’ proximity to the golden sands and mesmerising Mediterranean Sea.

Residents of this exclusive gated community also benefit from direct access to beautifully landscaped communal greens, three spectacular swimming pools, along with brand new tennis courts, a Health Club Gym, and a clubhouse for resident’s use, which will be available once the final phase is completed. Residents will also be granted membership at the Venus Club – a residents’ only society that offers exclusive access to a fabulous on-site restaurant.

Venus Gardens Resort is ideally located only a short distance from the main city, which boasts a range of excellent local amenities such as state-of-the-art restaurants, and shopping destinations. The development is also a short drive from a nearby a modern airport, which provides swift travel links to other international destinations.

With the outstanding amenities, premium location, and high demand for luxury rental properties in Paphos, Venus Gardens Resort offers a promising investment venture that combines long-term profitability with a prestigious Mediterranean lifestyle. Investing at Venus Gardens Resort also allows buyers to opt into Cyprus’s Permanent Residence Programme – one of the most affordable permanent residency schemes in Europe.

The Permanent Residence Programme in Cyprus permits foreigners to acquire full residency for their family through property investment, starting from US$326,211. This allows individuals to enjoy unlimited access to the country and facilitates travel across the EU. Permanent residents can set up a ‘fast tracked business in Cyprus’ that also provides a wealth of tax benefits.