Attendees participated in engaging discussions and networking sessions that opened pathways for new investments and collaborations. Dr. Aaron Shum, the founding president of HKMEBC, delivered an introductory address, following the success of the business matching event in February 2024, which led to over 10 companies from Hong Kong establishing their business offices in the UAE, this November event continued to build on that momentum highlighting the chamber’s commitment to supporting businesses and encouraging growth in the region.