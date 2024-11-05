The Hong Kong Middle East Business Chamber (HKMEBC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of its exclusive business matching event held on November 1st at its head office in Dubai. This event brought together industry leaders and influential figures to foster stronger economic connections between Hong Kong and the Middle East.
The event was honored by the presence of distinguished members of the UAE’s royal family, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Al Qassimi and His Highness Sheikh Saqer Al Nuaimi, underscoring the significance of this gathering in reinforcing bilateral partnerships.
Attendees participated in engaging discussions and networking sessions that opened pathways for new investments and collaborations. Dr. Aaron Shum, the founding president of HKMEBC, delivered an introductory address, following the success of the business matching event in February 2024, which led to over 10 companies from Hong Kong establishing their business offices in the UAE, this November event continued to build on that momentum highlighting the chamber’s commitment to supporting businesses and encouraging growth in the region.
The UAE’s recent inclusion in BRICS further enhanced the relevance of this event, setting the stage for deeper cooperation and expanded opportunities between the UAE, Hong Kong, and China.