Rising demand

The F&B sector in the UAE is experiencing a surge in growth due to the country's multicultural population and rising number of tourists, creating a dynamic market for a variety of cuisines and innovative dining concepts. Global and local brands have unique opportunities to cater to a diverse customer base, while the UAE government’s push for food security and sustainability initiatives encourages investments in local production, processing, and eco-friendly practices.

Customizable office spaces at RAKEZ to meet diverse business needs Image Credit:

Health-focused food options, plant-based products, and sustainable food sourcing are all becoming increasingly popular in the UAE. Trends such as cloud kitchens are also reshaping the sector, allowing businesses to reduce overhead costs by focusing on delivery-only models rather than physical dining spaces. These trends underscore the UAE’s position as a forward-thinking F&B market that draws in investors from around the world.

RAKEZ the ideal platform

With its extensive support for the industry, tailored licensing options, and cost-efficient set-up, RAKEZ stands out as a strategic choice for F&B companies looking to make inroads in the region. With nearly 1,000 F&B companies currently operating out of RAKEZ, the premier economic zone is a one-stop shop that simplifies operations, allowing companies to focus on building and scaling their business with ease.

Companies like Ahmad Tea, a global tea producer, Italfood, an artisan cheese manufacturer, Unikai, one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) conglomerates, and Seara, a frozen meat producer, exemplify the vibrant community of businesses thriving at RAKEZ. RAKEZ’s proximity to key logistics hubs, including seaports and airports, is a major advantage for companies that need to maintain efficient supply chains for perishable goods.

RAKEZ warehouses designed to meet the needs of F&B businesses of all sizes Image Credit:

From streamlined licensing processes to customisable facilities, RAKEZ makes it easier for F&B brands to establish themselves and expand in the UAE market. With its strong infrastructure and resources, RAKEZ offers essential support for companies in every segment of the F&B sector — from food production and distribution to retail and packaging.

RAKEZ offers a competitive ecosystem

RAKEZ’s position in Ras Al Khaimah provides F&B companies with unique advantages, including significant cost savings, strategic access to surrounding markets, and a supportive ecosystem tailored to growth and innovation. Here are 4 critical benefits:

1. Cost-effective operations

Operating costs in Ras Al Khaimah can be up to 40 per cent lower than in other regional business centers, which translates to savings on real estate, utilities, and other essentials. These savings allow F&B businesses to allocate more resources toward expanding their brand, enhancing product quality, and investing in innovations that can set them apart in the competitive market.

2. Key market access

Ras Al Khaimah’s location provides an optimal gateway to regional and global markets, with easy access to neighbouring Middle Eastern and Asian countries. RAKEZ’s proximity to major ports and airports further facilitates distribution, enabling F&B companies to establish efficient supply chains that ensure timely delivery — a critical factor for businesses dealing with perishable goods and time-sensitive demands.

3. Customisable infrastructure for every business type

RAKEZ offers flexible facility options, including industrial land, warehouses, offices and pre-built units, so F&B businesses can adapt their operational setup based on their specific needs. Moreover, the economic zone is constructing more warehouse units to meet the growing business demands across sectors. This allows start-ups, franchises, and established brands to scale seamlessly, expanding their footprint while keeping operating requirements aligned with growth goals.

4. Innovation, sustainable growth in sharp focus

RAKEZ actively promotes sustainability, aligning with the UAE’s broader environmental goals and responding to a consumer-driven push for eco-friendly practices. The Austrian SAN Group, for instance has chosen RAKEZ as the platform for its green hydrogen and farming subsidiary SAN Enertech. The company has a fully integrated sustainable hydrogen production unit, plant, and fish farming on a land plot of 8,470m2 in the Al Hamra Industrial Zone at RAKEZ, with an investment of Dh12 million. The biotech facility consists of a research centre, laboratory, desalination plant, green house as well as hydroponic and aquaponic indoor systems. It generates energy through solar power systems that serves as the source of electricity for all the buildings in the premises. Furthermore, this electricity is used to produce green hydrogen.

By supporting initiatives in green production, packaging, and efficient resource use, RAKEZ enables F&B businesses to position themselves as responsible brands that prioritise sustainability — a critical factor for today’s consumers.

Build your future in the UAE F&B sector

The UAE’s F&B sector is filled with opportunity and growth potential. As consumer preferences evolve and the market becomes increasingly sophisticated, the country’s focus on sustainability, health, and innovation has attracted a range of businesses and investors. For those seeking to enter this lucrative market, RAKEZ offers an ideal environment with lower costs, high connectivity, and comprehensive support tailored to the F&B industry.

RAKEZ’s accessible set-up process, extensive resources, and supportive policies make it a hub for F&B businesses in the UAE. With the UAE poised to continue its trajectory as a leader in the F&B sector, RAKEZ stands ready to provide businesses with the foundation they need to thrive in one of the world’s most exciting and lucrative F&B markets.