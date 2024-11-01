Europe, a continent rich in history, culture, and natural beauty, has always been a dream destination for me. My recent 18 days journey took me through top four fascinating countries—Germany, Poland, Finland, and Estonia—each offering unique experiences that left a haunting mark on my travel memories.

Have you ever wondered how a country that was left in wreck after the Second World War could rise from the ashes to become one of the world’s most powerful nations? Yes, that’s the incredible story of Germany—a nation that transformed its war-torn landscape into a symbol of resilience, innovation, and progress.

Walking through Berlin feels like flipping through the pages of a history book.

The five must visit iconic landmarks:

• Brandenburg Gate

• Remains of the Berlin Wall

• Colourful street art

• Majestic Reichstag building and Potsdam

• Berlin TV Tower

A multicultural country with excellent communication systems, organized traffic, and a disciplined public instantly made me a fan of this vibrant nation.

Frankfurt Image Credit:

Wandering through another city Frankfurt, Germany’s financial powerhouse dazzled with its blend of gleaming skyscrapers, historic sites, green spaces and vibrant cultural scenes.

My recommendation would be to explore the city through:

• A scenic river cruise

• Visit to the charming Old Town

My next adventure took me on a bus journey to Warsaw and Krakow, Poland. My recommendation:-

Warsaw Image Credit:

The Old Town of Warsaw is the most impressive I have ever visited. Rebuilt after World War II, it is a UNESCO World Heritage site cobblestone streets

• Historic landmarks like the Royal Castle

• Sigismund’s Column

• Colourful townhouses

The area offers a picturesque glimpse into the city's past and is a hub for lively cafes, restaurants and live performances.

The final leg of my European adventure took me to the captivating realms of Finland and Estonia. Helsinki welcomed me with its modern architecture and historic charm.

• A visit to the picturesque Suomenlinna Sea Fortress by ferry, provided stunning views of the Baltic Sea.

• Another multicultural city offering a wide range of dining experiences that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Embarking on a swift two-hour cruise from Finland, I finally set foot in the digitally advanced wonderland of Estonia. The untouched nature and pristine forest reserves are a true testament to the country’s capital city Tallinn. The most popular places :-

• Wandering along Estonia's scenic coastline

• Wandering along Estonia’s scenic coastline

• towering cliffs and sweeping views of the Baltic Sea

• The Old Town

• Maarjamäe Castle

• Haapsalu Castle, Haapsalu city is a seaside resort town located on the west coast of Estonia 2 hours drive from Tallinn

Strolling through the charming cobblestone streets of the Old Town late into the evening, under the soft glow of the extended daylight, offered a magical blend of history and nature, making every moment feel timeless and enchanting.

Just as a dream ends by opening one’s eyes, my journey, too, found its gentle conclusion, bringing me back to reality, yet forever enriched by the moments and memories collected along the way.

Tips for travellers visiting Europe that can make your journey more enjoyable, stress-free and on budget

• Start by booking your flights and accommodations well in advance to secure the best deals. Obtain an international driving license and use Bolt self-drive services, especially when traveling with family, for a cost-effective way to experience cities.

• Advance online booking of buses and trains like Flexi buses ensures comfort and savings. Travel light to avoid extra baggage fees, and book boarding passes online to dodge hefty counter charges.