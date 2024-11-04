Dillinger, a world-class name in heavy plate manufacturing, has long been synonymous with engineering precision, superior quality, and unparalleled service. Headquartered in Dillingen in the province of Saarland, Germany, with an additional production facility in Dunkirk, France, Dillinger consistently produces approximately 2 million metric tonnes of heavy plate annually.
As a leader in the industry, the company has recently embarked on a forward-thinking multibillion-euro transformation project in Europe. This ambitious initiative aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions, setting the standard for sustainable green steel production over the next two decades.
In 1999, Dillinger further expanded its international presence by establishing Dillinger Middle East FZE (DiME) in the strategically located Jebel Ali Free Zone, UAE — a move that solidified its standing as a regional market leader.
As DiME proudly marks its 25th anniversary, it continues to serve as a vital hub, offering its renowned products and services to a wide geographic area that includes the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the Far East.