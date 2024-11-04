Dillinger, a world-class name in heavy plate manufacturing, has long been synonymous with engineering precision, superior quality, and unparalleled service. Headquartered in Dillingen in the province of Saarland, Germany, with an additional production facility in Dunkirk, France, Dillinger consistently produces approximately 2 million metric tonnes of heavy plate annually.

As a leader in the industry, the company has recently embarked on a forward-thinking multibillion-euro transformation project in Europe. This ambitious initiative aims to significantly reduce carbon emissions, setting the standard for sustainable green steel production over the next two decades.