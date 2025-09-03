Yla launches debut collection

New voice in luxury interiors emerges from the UAE, redefining how metal lives indoors
Dubai-based furniture atelier Yla has officially launched The Audace Collection, its debut series of luxury indoor furniture that redefines how metal lives in contemporary interiors. Blending artistic elegance with engineering expertise, YLA presents a body of work that is sculptural, enduring, and deeply emotive.
Founded by Benoît Rondard, a UAE-based expert in metal design with two decades of experience at Eurotech, and developed in collaboration with designer Rémi Damilleville, YLA is positioning itself as a new voice in the region’s interiors landscape. Rooted in a philosophy that celebrates nature’s flowing forms and the timeless strength of metal, the brand’s debut collection is an architectural ode to organic beauty and quiet intensity.
Yla challenges the perception of metal as cold or industrial, instead positioning it as a central emotional medium – capable of offering strength without severity, and presence without rigidity. “Metal has its own language,” says Rondard. “It doesn’t absorb like wood or fabric; it reflects. It holds space but doesn’t overtake it. That kind of quiet tension is powerful.”
This vision is reflected in Yla’s intentional use of colour. The Audace Collection is presented in four signature hues inspired by nature: Charcoal, a symbol of transformation and strength; Imperial, bold, radiant and energising; Polar, crisp, meditative and serene; and Desert, warm, grounded and resilient. These shades are more than surface treatments; they are emotional tones designed to interact with interiors with quiet sophistication.
The furniture doesn’t dominate a space; it responds to it. It breathes with it. “The goal was never to create furniture that sits still,” Rondard says. “That’s why we focus so much on surface treatment, matte finishes, and curvature. It had to feel alive, like it was part of the atmosphere.”
At the heart of Yla lies a culture of collaboration, where artisans and engineers work hand in hand from concept to final finish. The result is furniture that feels effortless, yet reveals layers of skill in its sleek curves, seamless joints, and sculptural silhouettes. Crafted from premium stainless steel and aluminium with tactile matte finishes, The Audace Collection includes tables, seating, and storage solutions upholstered in quality fabrics. Designed to transcend trends, each piece is engineered for longevity, reflecting Yla’s commitment to sustainable design and conscious consumption.
“Luxury today isn’t about excess,” Rondard adds. “It’s about care – care for materials, for craftsmanship, and for how objects make people feel. With Yla, we want to create meaningful design that carries presence and purpose while connecting to people.”
With the launch of The Audace Collection, Yla establishes a new design vocabulary for the UAE and beyond – one that honours craft, embraces innovation, and reimagines metal as a medium of emotion and beauty.
Explore the debut collection at www.yla-metal.com.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox