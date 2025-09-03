Yla launches debut collection

At the heart of Yla lies a culture of collaboration, where artisans and engineers work hand in hand from concept to final finish. The result is furniture that feels effortless, yet reveals layers of skill in its sleek curves, seamless joints, and sculptural silhouettes. Crafted from premium stainless steel and aluminium with tactile matte finishes, The Audace Collection includes tables, seating, and storage solutions upholstered in quality fabrics. Designed to transcend trends, each piece is engineered for longevity, reflecting Yla’s commitment to sustainable design and conscious consumption.