ASUS powers the future of education

How does ASUS envision the future of learning and what role will your products play in shaping it?

With rapid AI adoption across multiple facets of teaching and learning, as ASUS, we want to ensure our devices are ahead of the technology curve on AI across our partner ecosystems. We were the first to market with Intel Lunar Lake in Q4 last year, and we continue to evolve our portfolio across Intel, AMD, and Google Chrome devices for education. Our devices, along with manageability software and an AI assistant, are well-positioned to assist the students in their learning journey, be it in the classroom, labs, or a hybrid environment.

How is ASUS designing solutions that meet the evolving needs of students, teachers, and educational institutions?

ASUS is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of the education community globally. For this, we ensure that the devices we produce and test are of the highest standards in MIL-SPEC graded quality and are durable in the hands of the students across all grades. We also provide AI ExpertMeet, a solution that offers learners AI features like two-way AI noise cancellation technology, summarisation, transcript, on-the-go translation, watermark capabilities, etc., that help save a lot of time that can be invested back into mentorship sessions to ensure a holistic learning and growth experience for the students.

What makes ASUS a trusted partner for schools and universities, and how do your initiatives go beyond providing devices to create a lasting impact in the education sector?

At ASUS, Education remains our most strategic vertical globally. Due to this vision, we have an entire lineup of devices designed and created from the ground up for the learning journey. With our CR/BR range of Chrome and Windows devices, we ensure that the devices are made for the school and university environment. These devices have hardware features like a rubberised top and bottom cover, a modular design for easy service, a stylus in the garage (for touch and flip versions), dual world-facing cameras, etc. Due to our strategic partnership with Google, we are able to ship Google education upgrade licenses from the factory, which makes zero-touch deployment very smooth for IT managers.