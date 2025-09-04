Google market cap hits $2.77 trillion, as share price spikes following court ruling on Chrome

$250 billion added as shares up 10.25% in 5 days on strong market reaction to court 'win'
Google shares closed at $229.66 Thursday (September 4, 2025), marking record-high gains of $21.30, or 10.25% over the past five days, and showing a strong positive market reaction following a recent US court ruling seen as a "win" for the company.
Alphabet's shares surged over 9% on September 3 after a US judge ruled against forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser or break up the company, easing a significant regulatory burden.
On September 4, the stock traded within a range of $226.76 to $231.03, slightly off its 52-week high of $231.80 reached recently, signalling that the stock remains close to its peak price in the last year.
The opening price was $230.16, indicating a steady start to the trading day.
US District Judge Amit Mehta's decision added about $210 billion to Alphabet's market capitalisation, pushing its stock to an all-time intraday high of $231.31.
The ruling permits Google to maintain key parts of its business while requiring it to share some search index and user interaction data with rivals on commercial terms, aimed at fostering competition, especially in AI.
The court ruling is seen as a win for Google, allowing it to continue lucrative deals, such as payments to Apple for being the default search engine on iPhones.
Analysts raised price targets for Alphabet, noting the company's strong position despite the legal challenges. Google's stock is valued at about 20.3 times earnings, which is competitive among major tech stocks.
However, Google faces ongoing legal and competitive pressures, including restrictions on exclusivity agreements and the mandate to share some data with competitors, aiming to open the market for search and AI services. Overall, investors responded positively to the ruling, viewing it as enabling Google's continued growth and innovation, particularly in AI integration.
The company boasts a market capitalisation of approximately $2.77 trillion, underlining its position as a major player in the market, as of September 4.
Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 24.77, which suggests moderate valuation expectations by investors relative to earnings.
The dividend yield remains modest at 0.37%, with quarterly dividend payments of $0.21.
Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a low of $142.66 and a high of $231.80, showing a strong recovery and solid growth trend.
Overall, the recent price surge could attract more investors looking for growth opportunities, while the company’s valuation metrics and market cap reinforce its status as a leading stock in the market.
