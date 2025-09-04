GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY
Technology /
Companies

Google services face widespread outages across Turkey and Europe

Reports show widespread disruptions to critical services like Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
As of now, Google has not issued a public statement regarding the incident.
As of now, Google has not issued a public statement regarding the incident.
Pexels

Istanbul: Google services, including YouTube, experienced partial outages in Turkey and several parts of Europe earlier today. The disruption, which began at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), was confirmed by multiple sources, including Turkey’s Freedom of Expression Association and the Deputy Minister for Telecommunications.

A map shared by Deputy Minister Omer Fatih Sayan indicated that the blackout extended beyond Turkey to southeastern Europe, parts of Ukraine, Russia, and western Europe.

The Turkish cybersecurity watchdog has requested that Google submit a technical report detailing the cause of the outage.

Reports from users and online monitoring platforms—like Downdetector—show widespread disruptions to critical services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, and YouTube. Common user complaints included error messages and pages stuck in endless loading loops, with "5xx server error" being a frequently cited issue.

Some users found that using VPN services restored access, suggesting a possible infrastructure or routing issue localized to certain regions.

As of now, Google has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. Authorities in Turkey remain engaged with the company to resolve the issue and understand its underlying cause.

Users are advised to monitor official channels for updates and consider alternative tools or platforms as needed until service restoration is confirmed.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The idea is to make Siri and Apple’s operating systems a place where users can look up information from across the internet.

Apple plans AI-powered web search tool for Siri

6m read
The order is one of the most monumental court decisions affecting the tech sector in more than a quarter century.

Google avoids Chrome sale, must share search data

5m read
The suit adds to a number of reports about heavy chatbot users engaging in dangerous behavior.

OpenAI updates ChatGPT after lawsuit over teen suicide

4m read
Mark Zuckerberg

Musk tried to enlist Zuckerberg to help buy OpenAI

2m read