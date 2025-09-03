Well-being woven seamlessly into daily routines and play at Redwood Noya

How is your nursery weaving well-being into daily learning and play, so it becomes a natural part of the children’s experience rather than a separate activity?

At Redwood Noya, well-being is not treated as a separate “add-on” but is woven seamlessly into daily routines and play. From the Montessori-inspired environment, where children are free to move and choose, to the calm and respectful atmosphere in each classroom, children are nurtured to feel safe, confident, and valued. Daily mindfulness moments, outdoor play, and sensorial activities provide natural opportunities to build self-awareness, regulate emotions, and develop resilience.

Well-being is also the foundation of the Montessori Method. Maria Montessori recognised that children learn best when their mind, body, and emotions are equally nurtured. By prioritising a child’s sense of security, joy, and belonging, our approach supports holistic development and emotional literacy, cultivating deeply human qualities.

What specific initiatives or programmes have you introduced this year to support children’s emotional development, social skills, and sense of security?

This year, we introduced initiatives to strengthen children’s emotional and social foundations. These include:

Daily spaces where children can share feelings, listen to others, and practice empathy.

Expanded parent partnership workshops to mirror classroom practices at home.

“Nurture corners” in every classroom — calm areas where children can self-regulate and regain balance.

Together, these initiatives create a secure, supportive environment where every child feels heard and cared for. Such practices are deeply rooted in Montessori’s holistic vision, where building emotional resilience, compassion, and social confidence are seen as lifelong skills that research shows will be key drivers of children’s future success.

How do you work with teachers and parents to ensure both are aligned in nurturing each child’s well-being, so children feel supported at nursery and at home?

Partnership is key to our approach. Teachers receive continuous professional development focused on wellbeing strategies, from Montessori principles to positive guidance techniques, ensuring they are confident role models for children. For parents, we offer regular workshops, orientation sessions, and Educore updates that highlight not just what children are doing, but why — so families understand the link between activities and wellbeing. Open communication is encouraged through daily feedback, weekly reflections, and monthly development observations. By keeping parents informed and involved, we ensure that wellbeing is nurtured in a consistent, holistic way, both at nursery and at home.

This alignment reflects our Montessori emphasis on the ‘prepared environment’ not just in the classroom, but in family life too. Where nurturing well-being and emotional intelligence together becomes the foundation for raising confident, adaptable and deeply human learners in a fast-evolving world.

Why do you believe well-being should be treated as a core part of early years education, especially in a fast-paced and multicultural environment like the UAE?

The early years are the foundation for lifelong learning and success. In a diverse and fast-paced environment like the UAE, children are surrounded by different languages, cultures, and experiences. Prioritising wellbeing ensures that they feel secure, valued, and connected — giving them the confidence to embrace diversity and adapt to change. At Redwood, we believe academic skills and emotional well-being are inseparable: when children feel safe and respected, they are naturally curious, engaged, and ready to learn.