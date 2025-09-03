Affordable Chinese battery technology is powering renewable energy projects in the Gulf

Hithium, which ranked as the world's third-largest ESS battery company in 2024 has reportedly been facing financial and operational pressures, although its bottom line was bolstered by CNY 414 million in government subsidies — exceeding net income. The firm’s trade receivables surged to CNY 8.31 billion by 2024 year-end, with a 73% debt-to-asset ratio and deteriorating cash flow metrics, according to company reports. The importance of government support as well as financial investment in companies in the industry to the future of battery storage technology and the renewable energy fields, both of which are fields that require significant investment for both R&D as well as production, more broadly can clearly be seen.