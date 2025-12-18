Celebrate the magic of the season at Shangri-La Dubai

Experience festive feasts, skyline celebrations and iconic Burj Khalifa views
From poolside indulgence at ikandy to breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa, Shangri-La Dubai invites guests to immerse themselves in warmth, joy, and festive wonder. This season, the hotel presents a curated collection of holiday experiences, from elegant afternoon teas and gourmet Christmas feasts to extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebrations - each infused with heartfelt Asian hospitality and a touch of magic.
Whether it’s shopping, family gatherings, or intimate celebrations, Shangri-La Dubai blends luxury, flavour, and the spirit of togetherness amid Dubai’s vibrant skyline.
ENCHANTED AFTERNOON TEA
Until January 7, 2026 | 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Lobby Lounge
Celebrate the season with a winter-inspired afternoon tea featuring festive pastries, freshly baked cranberry scones, rich hot chocolate, and artisanal teas and coffees. Served with warmth and grace, this experience is perfect for elegant daytime gatherings.
Pice: Dh150 per person
HOST CHRISTMAS AT HOME WITH SHANGRI-LA DUBAI
27 November – 31 December 2025
Bring home Shangri-La’s festive warmth with thoughtfully curated takeaway roasts, including:
· Traditional Roast Turkey – stuffed with foie gras and chestnuts, served with seasonal vegetables and truffle jus
Price: Dh699 (5–6 kg | serves 6–8) | Dh799 (6–7 kg | serves 10–12)
· Slow-Cooked Lamb Leg – with lemon confit jus, oriental rice, dried fruits and nuts
Price: Dh575 (3–4 kg | serves 4–5)
All orders include a complimentary 1 kg Yule log or Christmas pudding.
December 24, Christmas Eve
CHRISTMAS EVE AT DUNES CAFÉ
December 24, 2025 | 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Dunes Café presents a lavish Christmas Eve buffet with premium seafood - lobster, blue crab, caviar, and Dibba Bay oysters - alongside a live sushi and sashimi station, festive carvings, elegant mains, and over 20 desserts, including live-made crêpes.
Price: From Dh399 per person; Dh250 per child (5–12)
December 25, Christmas Day
Indulge in an 8-Course Festive Chinese Celebration at Shang Palace Dubai, recommended in the MICHELIN Guide 2025
SHANG PALACE DUBAI
December 25, 2025 | 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
This festive season, Shang Palace Dubai invites guests to experience the finest expressions of Chinese cuisine in an atmosphere of refined celebration. Indulge in an exquisite eight-course Christmas set menu, thoughtfully curated to showcase premium Chinese specialties — from Sichuan-style chilled seabass and a festive dim sum platter to the rich flavours of truffle-roasted duck.
The dining experience is further elevated with a carefully selected range of wines, sparkling beverages, and artisanal teas, expertly paired to complement the menu’s bold and aromatic profiles.
Adding to the festive spirit, Santa Claus will make a special appearance during lunch, delighting guests and bringing a touch of seasonal magic to the celebration.
Price: From Dh299 per person; Dh199 per child (5–12)
Shangri-La Dubai offers three distinct ways to welcome 2026, from rooftop views with Burj Khalifa fireworks to vibrant celebrations at Ikandy, or a festive dine-around across Dunes Café and Hoi An. Each experience promises exceptional flavours, lively entertainment, and a memorable start to the New Year.
HORIZON 42 – A SKY FULL OF STARS
December 31, 2025 | 8:30 pm – 12:30 am | 21+
Celebrate high above the city with uninterrupted Burj Khalifa fireworks views, unlimited premium beverages, Champagne, caviar, oysters, artisanal cheeses, and live gourmet stations. A DJ sets the rhythm for an unforgettable countdown.
Price: From Dh2,500 per person
AN ENCHANTED NEW YEAR’S EVE – DINE AROUND
December 31, 2025 | 8:00 pm – 12:30 am
Ring in the New Year with a culinary journey across two exceptional venues. Guests can indulge at Dunes Café, Hoi An, or both - all at the same price - for a night of unforgettable flavours and festive elegance.
Savour a spectacular Seafood on Ice Carving Station, with dedicated caviar and truffle corners, alongside Dunes Café’s global buffet delights or Hoi An’s festive Vietnamese specialties. Enhance your feast with handpicked wines, sparkling wine, and signature cocktails, and finish on a sweet note with decadent festive desserts.
The celebration comes alive with a live band and captivating dance performances throughout the night.
Price: From Dh599 per person; Dh350 per child (5–12 years)
This season, Shangri-La Dubai offers more than celebrations - it delivers a tapestry of experiences that awaken the senses, create joyful memories, and transform ordinary moments into extraordinary festive magic. From poolside indulgence to panoramic skyline celebrations, the hotel ensures every guest finds a reason to celebrate in style.
For more information on festive offers, dates, prices, and menus, visit Shangrilaexperiences.com/festive-season-in-dubai.
