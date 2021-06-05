The framework includes six dimensions with 39 indicators, as well as evidence and data sources that can be used to show its achievements. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Hamdan Bin Mohammad Smart University (HBMSU) has partnered with the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) as part of a wider consortium to collectively develop a quality benchmarking framework for education technology.

ICDE has become an official partner of the consortium for the benchmarking framework for online, open, smart, and technology-enhanced higher education. The consortium unites online and open universities from all over the world as well as higher education associations and quality assurance agencies to help establish and promote a common understanding and criteria for quality in technology-enhanced higher education.

What does the framework cover?

The framework includes six dimensions with 39 indicators, as well as evidence and data sources that can be used to show its achievements. This reflects unique characteristics of online, open, and smart universities and include factors such as the creation of innovative e-learning experiences, global engagement of a diverse faculty, agile delivery mechanisms, outcomes, and impact on society, among others.

Pilot phase

The framework was announced in February together with the beginning of the pilot implementation phase with the participation of five universities: Asia e University, HBMSU, International Telematic University UNINETTUNO, University of the Philippines Open University, and Universitas Terbuka. The pilot will help evaluate the performance of the mentioned framework once it is implemented in higher education institutions and refine it to be further utilised by universities in all regions of the world.

Demand for quality assurance

Dr Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said: “A new partnership with ICDE — a leading international organisation in online and distance education — is an important milestone for the initiative considering its wealth of expertise and support for education-related projects to all through online, open, and distance learning. The demand for quality assurance in distant education has been the focus of the international community in the last decade, as an increasing number of universities integrate online platforms in delivering quality education. We are committed to collaborate with higher education institutions all over the world to support quality education and online learning and provide tools for continuous improvement.”

Helping with self-assessment