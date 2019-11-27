Dubai: Israa Yousuf, a grade 12 pupil at Dubai-based Al Ahlia Charity School, has won a Dh400,000 scholarship to the School of Arts and Sciences at American University in Dubai (AUD) after finishing first in a short story competition organised recently by the university.

Under the theme of ‘Tolerance’, the short story contest was organised by AUD in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Cultural and Scientific Association. It targeted Emirati and expat high school students from grade 12 enrolled in private and public schools across the country in conjunction with the Year of Tolerance. Short stories, between 600-1,200 words in English or Arabic were aimed to promote the concept of tolerance in the UAE. The contest aimed to help youngsters discover their talent and foster their writing skills.