Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, underscored the importance of caring for generations in building societies by providing everything that contributes to their education, developing their abilities, refining their skills, and guiding them properly for a successful future.

The remarks came during a speech delivered by Sheikh Sultan on Saturday during his visit to the Wasit Youth Centre, where he met the employees of Sharjah youth and was briefed on the activities provided in the centres and the most prominent achievements in various fields.

The Ruler of Sharjah noted he and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, are following up on a daily basis about Sharjah’s institutions, including the institutions under the umbrella of Foundation.

Community service

The Foundation contributes to the rehabilitation of generations by caring for the employees of its integrated institutions since childhood, and over the course of 25 years, so that its output is individuals who possess sound mind and maturity, establish stable families, possess knowledge and skills, and contribute to community service with their work, inventions and research.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his happiness and pride in the various achievements of Sharjah Youth affiliates in all scientific, technical, cultural, sports and other fields, praising the efforts made in qualifying young people, and stressing the need to continue working on acquiring modern and useful knowledge and skills, making achievements and not getting despaired of failures at the beginning, but rather learn from them and consider them an incentive to continue.

Developing skills

The Ruler of Sharjah stressed the importance of research in developing science and skills for young people and contributing to the discovery of all that is new in science, knowledge and technology, pointing to the many inventions and scientific research that are registered in Sharjah.

He called on the youth to visit the laboratories of the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah to learn about modern and accurate facilities that contribute to conducting research and discovering impressive scientific results.

Sheikh Sultan also drew attention to the opportunities offered by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) to learn about pioneering experiences in the field of research and inventions, and to get acquainted with specialised institutions in scientific fields and the possibility of benefiting from them in the development of research. He gave advice to the employees of Rubu’ Qarn institutions to maintain decent morals and behaviour in dealing with their families and society and to strengthen their relationship with their God, in addition to keenness to continue learning and diligence and to benefit from all the facilities, services and opportunities that are available to them to become successful and empowered.

Honorary membership

At the beginning of his tour, the Ruler of Sharjah received the honorary membership card of the Hima platform, which provides many benefits and services to its holder from among the affiliates of Youth Centres.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the science and technology laboratory, which includes several projects, most notably the recycling of plastic cans that promote the preservation of natural resources and reduce waste, and scientific projects such as the automatic emergency alarm triangle, the smart emergency station project, the energy harvesting system, and hydroponics devices packed with a group of leafy plants and hydroponics solutions.

The Science and Technology Lab also includes models of robots that were manufactured by the employees of Sharjah Youth to perform remote specific tasks, the corner of the Arduino chips and their programming, in addition to the 3D printing device through which 3D shapes are printed, laser burning and wood engraving.

Programming project

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the programming project (Programmer of the Century), which reviews a group of programming teams’ projects in Sharjah’s youth.

He also visited the Harvest Corner Centres, listening to an explanation from the associates about their most prominent achievements, such as the electronic application project ‘Dukan’, literary participation, the home electricity show, and the production of Theatres, in addition to artistic blacksmithing and the achievements of judo and bow and arrow.

Impact of reading

Sheikh Sultan likewise met with members of the Book Club, who reviewed their experiences about the impact of reading on developing their personality and increasing their knowledge.

He also toured the corner of the terrarium industry, which is the skill of creating and preparing agricultural ponds based on the principle of creating a painting of collecting plants and combining them with stones and sand. He continued his tour visiting the electronic games corner and the content-making studio, which includes a laboratory for editing cinematic films, and a plastic arts workshop that includes concrete art, resin tables, making World Cup models, chess, and the art of drawing on wood.