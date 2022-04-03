Abu Dhabi: Adults in the UAE read an average of six books a year, the UAE National Reading Index 2021 revealed on Sunday.

For students and the early childhood category, the average number of books read annually was 12. This also compares higher to the 10 books read on average in a year by authors.

Most popular books

Religious books ranked first in terms of the most preferred books in the UAE, at 37 per cent, followed by novels at 33 per cent, and books about history and politics in third place, at 31.8 per cent.

This was followed by sports books at 28.7 per cent; books for self-development ranked next at 28.2 per cent, while science books were at the bottom, with 26.1 per cent readers choosing them.

Perhaps surprisingly, 84.5 per cent of respondents believe modern technology and social networking sites have motivated them to read more, with 88.1 per cent of society reading from social media platforms on a daily basis.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth on Sunday announced the findings during a virtual session titled ‘UAE National Reading Index: Statistics and Results’. The event was organised as part of the ministry’s events for the Reading Month. The National Reading Index was launched by the ministry in 2019 to measure the popularity of reading among members of the UAE community. The aim was to encourage reading and help the development of policies and plans to promote it.

How the index was compiled

More than 3,300 citizens and residents from all seven emirates participated in the research. The study also included over 150 writers, 3,000-plus students and more than 800 teachers and parents from across the UAE.

The survey was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre along with other strategic partners such as Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, Zayed University and the Arab Reading Challenge Initiative.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “The UAE National Reading Index is an important element of the National Reading Plan 2016-2026, which aims to make reading a way of life in Emirati society by 2026. It is the first-of-its-kind project in the Arab region, and a way to help build knowledge-based society and prepare plans and strategies for community development. It’s a key addition to enrich the Arab Knowledge Project and helps stakeholders to contribute to its development.”

Hanan Mansoor Ahli, Director of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, said: “[The index] represents an accurate monitoring of reading habits in the country, enabling decision-makers and policymakers to launch effective initiatives to promote a culture of reading in society. It’s an accurate reflection how much UAE communities read, which helps greatly in supporting policies and plans in the areas of reading and knowledge development in society.”

Key findings