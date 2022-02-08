Dubai: Winners of ‘Chevron Readers’ Cup’ were honoured on Tuesday at a ceremony at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai following a recent virtual “read-off”.
The competition for schools is held to find out who is top of the class when it comes to mastery of reading skills, with students competing against other schools in a series of heats, answering questions from a list of books by a variety of international authors. The team with the best knowledge of the selected books is crowned winner.
More than 3,400 students entered this year’s reading quiz, with 86 teams competing in the finals, which were held in Arabic and English online in two age groups – Primary and Secondary. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates and book vouchers.
The prizes were presented by Muhammad Al Sadek, Commercial and Government Relations Manager, Chevron, and festival director Ahlam Bolooki.
This year marks the 11th year Chevron has sponsored the competition. Renu Sharma, General Manager and Country Chair -UAE- Chevron Middle East JV’s & Aviation, Chevron, said: “We have been proud of our continued sponsorship of The Chevron Readers’ Cup. This lively quiz shows that reading can be fun and entertaining as a group activity, engaging with books in such a dynamic way. At the same time it imparts the benefits of reading, so important for academic success across the board. It is our hope it will kindle in those taking part a love of reading that will continue throughout the contestants’ lives.”
English Winners
Primary Age Group:
1. Team Marauders from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, Oud Metha, Dubai
2. Team Between the Covers from Gems United Indian School, Abu Dhabi
3. Team Gryffindor Readers from The Indian International School, DSO, Dubai
Secondary Age Group:
1. Team Modern 2 from Gems Modern Academy, Dubai
2. Team Secondary from Gems Winchester School, Dubailand, Dubai
3. Team Case Closed from Sharjah American International School, Dubai
Arabic Winners
Primary Age Group:
1. Al Hikmah Private School, Alnaemiya, Hikmat Al Khamseen
2. Al Mawakeb Private School, Al Barsha, Zahrat Al Mawakeb
3. Deira International School, Fareeq Al Arab
Secondary Age Group:
1. Al Isteklal Private School, Orob Al Hawaiya
2. Dubai National School, Al Twar, Al Faezat InshAllah
3. Cambridge International School, Fareeq Iqra’a