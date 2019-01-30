This new emphasis on technology is just one way the early years space is changing, says Charlotte Borghesi, owner and director of Children’s Oasis Nursery (CON) in Jumeirah. In September, the Ministry of Education organised the first annual Early Childhood Development (ECD) Conference to help strengthen education for children up to the age of eight. In addition, a series of regulatory changes over the past year now requires nurseries to adhere to tighter regulations in terms of teacher qualifications and training, safety and security, as well as in terms of admissions ages. “It’s a well overdue change and much welcomed by the quality nursery operators,” Borghesi says.