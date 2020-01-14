Deep Adhikari, Director – Exams, Gulf South, at the launch of the British Council's latest test venue, located conveniently on Tariq Bin Ziyad Street Image Credit: Supplied

The British Council launched computer delivered (CD) testing at its Dubai office last month. The latest test venue is located conveniently on Tariq Bin Ziyad Street, behind Dubai TV office, Dubai.

“With the opening of 12 computer delivered testing venues in the UAE, the British Council emphasizes its commitment to bring more convenience to our test takers in terms of easily accessible location, a plethora of online and offline learner support resources, including the free IELTS Essential Gude given to every test taker and easy registration process.” said Mr. Deep Adhikari, Director – Exams, Gulf South, as he launched the test venue.

The computer delivered test offers more availability of test dates and faster results, within 5–7 calendar days after the test has been complete. The test content, timing, and structure remain the same in both options and, importantly, the Speaking test remains face-to-face with a certified IELTS Examiner.

CD IELTS is fast gaining popularity among working professionals who are planning to migrate to destinations such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Apart from the familiarity of using computers daily, the option to choose a slot for speaking interviews at the time of registration makes it easier for test takers to plan their test day, especially for working professionals with busy schedules.