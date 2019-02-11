In my version, Malorie and the kids reach the school for blind at the end of the second act. The monsters find out about this school where most of the alive population of America is hiding, so they attack there. It’s a huge battle with a lot of human casualties. All the children are taken to a safe place. When the war reaches stalemate, the monster who started all of this comes out. Everyone tries to fight him, but in the end, everyone is down and wounded. As the monster approaches them, all of the kids and a few adults rush to the monster and hit him with sticks, knives, and swords. The kids defeat the monster, then the adults take off their blindfold and realise they can open their eyes. They’re all safe.