Squad model comes with benefits

The content created by the squad will build brand authenticity and resonate more with their audience due to the repetition and loyalty by the creator promoting the same brands over a long period of time.

The approach will minimise the usual steps associated with activating new campaigns, including influencer vetting, selection of the talents, negotiations, contracts, etc.

Brands can expedite the overall campaign timeline and activation as the talents are already familiar with the brand guidelines and preferred content direction.

The approach will build better momentum for the campaigns on social media and strengthen brand affinity due to the always-on approach while using the same creators.

The squad strategy offers more competitive rates based on a strong bundle of deliverables compared to a one-off campaign or activation.

Brands can build genuine and lasting relations with top talents who will promote the brand and establish organic word-of-mouth. They are also more likely to go the extra mile for the brand due to their long-term relationship with it.

The model allows for true exclusivity with squad members, where they won't collaborate with any competing brands during the entire collaboration period, resulting in strong brand loyalty

Recruiting a squad will make it easier to jump on the latest social media trends, since talents are already recruited and can create content quickly.

Squad model limitations

Influencer payments: The contract with the talents requires the full-year commitment, as prices and rate cards offered by the talents are based on the entire contract deliverables.

The brand becomes closely associated with the influencer. If the influencer encounters a personal scandal or controversy, it can adversely affect the brand's image.

With the rising number of talents and brand partnerships, there's a risk of audience fatigue due to constant promotions and endorsements.

A successful squad activation:

Ensure members of the squad have synergies and complementary strengths. They should share a genuine connection with the brand and resonate with the target audience.

While individual styles are important, there should be a consistent core message or theme that every squad member communicates.

Brands should align on the suggested influencers and approve them before conducting reach-outs to the talents. Once the talents have been selected and on-boarded, we recommend holding induction meetings to familiarize talents with the brand and its guidelines and expectations.

If multiple squad members are activated on the same key moment, we recommend aligning on the exact publish dates and times to avoid any possible clashes that could lead to over-commercialisation of the content

We recommend allocating the majority of the deliverables towards a key shopping moment for the brand to maximise campaign performance

Offer exclusive benefits or incentives to squad members. This could be in the form of early access to products, special discounts, or other privileges.

Encourage feedback from squad members. Their on-ground insights can offer valuable perspectives to tweak or improve the campaign.