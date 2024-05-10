Dubai: DP World has reported the completion of the Mina Al Hamriya expansion project. This project improves the port's operational capacity and reinforces its status as a key hub for trade across the Gulf region, East Africa, and India.

The extensive expansion project was launched in 2022. Enhancements include the construction of an additional 1,150 metres of quay wall, increasing the berthing capacity for a wide array of vessels, from traditional dhows to modern breakbulk carriers and Ro-Ro ships.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: "Mina Al Hamriya's journey from its establishment in the 1970s to its current stature is a story of resilience, innovation, and strategic development. This expansion enhances our physical infrastructure and reaffirms our commitment to facilitating global and regional trade more efficiently. Our forefathers laid the groundwork for a thriving maritime trade, and today, we build upon that legacy, ensuring Dubai continues to be a pivotal maritime hub in the modern era."

The project has extended the port's quay to 3,140 metres and added five new berths, bringing the total to 14. The quay extension was undertaken along with comprehensive dredging works, deepening the draft to 8.5 metres to accommodate larger vessels and handle a greater volume of goods and cargo, increasing efficiency and throughput at the port.