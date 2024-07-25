Are you on the lookout for a simple and secure way to invest in stock markets around the world and grow your wealth? Then the newly launched digital platform, HSBC WorldTrader, is the one for you. The platform gives you access to a variety of asset classes and instruments across up to 25 markets and 77 exchanges, with competitive transaction fees as low as 0.01 USD per share.
Opening an invesment account with Interactive Brokers UK through HSBC WorldTrader gives you automatic access to HSBC investment funding accounts in USD, EUR, GBP, HKD and AED. This eliminates the need to open multiple accounts, simplifying the process of funding your investments in various markets and currencies. Just move your money to the funding account in the trading currency of the investment you want to trade in through the HSBC UAE app, online banking or traditional banking methods, and you are good to go. You can trade and manage your account on WorldTrader through the app or online banking.
With HSBC WorldTrader it doesn’t matter whether you are an experienced investor or a beginner. Benefit from real-time market data, news, analysis, and insights, empowering you to seize market opportunities and build a diversified investment portfolio.
Managing your investments on the HSBC WorldTrader app is simple and secure. The wealth dashboard gives you an overview of all your investments in one place, and your positions on various trades as well as profit and loss statements are accessible under the Portfolio section. Experience immediate access to your sale proceeds and dividends, as they are directly credited to your HSBC investment funding account upon trade settlement.
Quick to access, easy to fund, and simple to manage, HSBC WorldTrader is a reliable and secure platform to access financial markets and grow your money.
To start trading on WorldTrader, open your investment account and investment funding accounts using the latest version of the HSBC UAE app. After filling in all the requirements, download the HSBC WorldTrader app and finalise your application to start trading confidently.