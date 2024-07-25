This landmark multi-year agreement marks a pivotal moment for CFI, aligning the group with one of the most iconic figures in motor sport history. Known for his unwavering pursuit of excellence, innovation, and advocacy for diversity and inclusion, Hamilton's impact transcends sport. His dedication to pushing boundaries, both on and off the track, mirrors CFI's commitment to empowering traders worldwide with cutting-edge technology, inclusive opportunities, and relentless support. Hamilton's drive for success and positive change makes him an ideal representative of CFI’s values and mission.

As the global brand ambassador for CFI, Hamilton's influence will extend beyond representation. His success and dedication will inspire and engage CFI’s global audience, highlighting the synergy between CFI’s cutting-edge trading solutions and Hamilton’s commitment to excellence both on and off the track. The partnership will also further both parties’ shared goal for a better, more equal future, with CFI making a donation to Hamilton’s foundation, Mission 44 as part of the agreement.

"Lewis Hamilton is not just a champion in his field but also a global icon who embodies the values of precision, perseverance, and groundbreaking innovation, as well as a deep commitment to social justice and humanitarian causes,” says Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. “Having him onboard as CFI’s brand ambassador marks a new and exciting chapter in our journey. With a legacy spanning over 25 years and a reputation marked by innovation and excellence, our partnership with Lewis is a natural fit, united by a commitment to breaking limits and achieving greatness. Lewis being a top figure in sports aligns perfectly with CFI being a leader in its field, making this partnership an ideal collaboration."

Hamilton said he was excited to join CFI as its global brand ambassador. “This partnership aligns with our shared drive for excellence and innovation,” he says. “Just as I strive for peak performance in everything I do, I am impressed by CFI's dedication to provide best-in-class tools and conditions for their clients. Together, we aim to inspire and have a positive impact, and I'm looking forward to empowering their global community."

Beyond his achievements on the track, Hamilton is known for his commitment to creating a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world through his foundation, Mission 44. The organisation invests in solutions that empower young people to overcome social injustice and succeed, leveraging Hamilton's personal experiences to create a positive impact. In line with these values, CFI reinforces its commitment to enhancing involvement in social responsibility initiatives and driving community engagement.

Partnering with Lewis Hamilton and making a commitment to Mission 44 reinforces CFI’s dedication to excellence and innovation in trading. As the new global brand ambassador, Hamilton embodies the belief that success requires pushing beyond limits and stepping out of comfort zones. His life and career achievements align perfectly with CFI’s mission to provide traders worldwide with unparalleled access to global financial markets, along with the necessary tools and support to excel.