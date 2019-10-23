Indian and international schools texted parents they will be off on October 27

Saasha Bhatkal and her sister Sarisha decorate their home in Abu Dhabi with scented candles and traditional lighting. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Dubai: A number of UAE schools have declared a government-approved holiday on Sunday, October 27, to celebrate the Indian festival of lights, Diwali.

Multiple Indian as well as international schools have given the day off, making it a long weekend for students.

On Wednesday, American International School in Dubai sent out a text message to parents saying: “As per the previously sent out October calendar and the KHDA [Knowledge and Human Development Authority] approved yearly calendar, there is no school on Sunday, 27 October 2019 as it is a preapproved KHDA “Other” holiday.”

Also, Delhi Private School Sharjah also texted: “Please note that the school is having a holiday on Sunday, 27th Oct 2019 for Diwali celebration.”

Some schools in Sharjah also said they will be closed on Sunday for the holiday.