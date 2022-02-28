British Orchard Nursery

With more than 25 international and national quality awards, British Orchard Nursery (BON) is the UAE’s most-awarded nursery chain in the GCC with a singular focus on quality education and child development with 25 plus convenient locations across the country, alongside being ISO-certified (9001:2015,14001:2015 and 45001:2018) during Covid times.

The nursery’s well-developed and holistic curriculum focuses on seven core areas of age-appropriate learning. It combines learning with fun and incorporates languages such as Mandarin and a full-fledged curriculum for English, Arabic, Islamic and French studies, along with various extracurricular activities such as football, music, Zumba, yoga, arts and drama and clubs.

With the belief that every child comes with an exclusive set of strengths, the nursery individually assesses them on learning and developmental goals through the award-winning baseline book consisting of 680 assessment goals. BON also offers a Gifted and Talented programme for children with determination, supported by qualified SENCO coordinators.

Mode of teaching: Face to face

Fees: Dh19,000-Dh45,000 a year for full day (prices vary across the UAE)

Cambridgeshire Nursery

Curriculum: British Early Years Foundation Stage

Cambridgeshire Nursery’s work philosophy lays emphasis on care and individual development of each child because every child is unique. Since children form the essence of the nursery’s being, even seemingly small matters related to children are overseen directly by the management. Its qualified staff’s passion for child development is complemented by periodic training on the key aspects of child management, learning and development. Cambridgeshire wears its passion on its sleeves, a passion to leave children happy, to help them become better citizens and future leaders for a better world. It oversees this quest with constant clarity.

The nursery’s spacious, airy and strategically located campus is a great place for your child to step into. It follows the British Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum in combination with Howard Gardner’s theory of multiple intelligences. The nursery spends time observing your child’s individual abilities; and it educates and provides care accordingly.

Mode of teaching: Face to face

Fees: Dh8,750-Dh13,275 per term

Falcon British Nursery

Curriculum: UK Early Years Foundation Stage

Falcon British Nursery is a trilingual (English, Arabic and French) nursery with specific focus on STEM, English as an Additional Language (EAL), language acquisition and ecology. Rated ADEK Outstanding and the only UK National Day Nurseries Association- and Eco Schools Green Flag-accredited nursery in Abu Dhabi, it caters to children aged 6 weeks to 4 years. Falcon is home to a passionate and qualified team and has the largest outside play area on Abu Dhabi island that is UAE-themed. It offers bus service from Abu Dhabi city to Khalifa City and has year-round care both in term time and in holiday time. Currently open under ADEK Covid requirements from 7am to 4pm, it follows ADEK guidelines for Covid compliance. Falcon is part of the ECA 2021-22 pilot programme for Positive Discipline for Everyday Parenting to support parental understanding of child development and behaviour in children aged 0-8 and beyond. It is also part of the ADEK Students of Determination 2022 Widget project for inclusive education.

Mode of teaching: Face to face (virtual if required using Google Classroom and Google Meet)