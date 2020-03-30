KHDA has put out a detailed question and answer for parents, students. Take a look.

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), reponsible for overseeing private education in Dubai, have said the payment of school fees during the coronavirus lay-off will require compromise from both schools and parents.

In a list of ‘Frequently Asked Questions’, the KHDA said, “Schools are continuing to operate and provide education to students, though we also understand that many families are in a difficult financial situation. In these uncertain times, payment of school fees will need compromise from both schools and parents.”

Parents have expressed concerns over next term’s fees as UAE schools have adopted distance learning.

Other FAQs included:

Will I be able to get a refund to cover days my child wasn’t at school?

“No,” said KHDA. “Schools will continue to provide distance learning after the spring break.

Can schools charge fees for downloading applications used for distance learning?

“The two weeks of distance learning are included in the second semester of the school year and fees have already been paid. Schools are not allowed to charge fees to deliver distance learning,’ replied KHDA.

My child is due to start the new academic year 2020/21 in April. When do I have to pay?

“Schools can only collect annual tuition fees in three instalments, due at the beginning of each term. The first term’s payment should not exceed 40 per cent of annual tuition fees; the second payment not more than 30 per cent of annual tuition fees; and the third term not more than 30 per cent of annual tuition fees. Please refer to the KHDA Registration and Refund Policy.”

My child’s school has asked me to pay for next term’s fees. What options do I have?

Can schools deny access to distance learning because of late tuition fee payments?

“All outstanding term fees need to be paid at the beginning of the term to enable student to continue access to distance learning,” replied the KHDA.

My kids have exams coming up – what happens with those?

“All international exam boards have a contingency plan, and they are working on alternative solutions for each country affected by school closures. They will be communicating these plans with schools in the UAE as soon as they are ready.”

Are international exams cancelled?

UK curriculum: “The British government has cancelled international examinations in the May/June 2020 series in any country. This includes Cambridge IGCSE, Cambridge O Level, Cambridge International AS & A Level, Cambridge AICE Diploma and Cambridge Pre-U.”

IB curriculum: “The May 2020 IB examinations as scheduled between 30 April and 22 May for Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme candidates will no longer be held.”

Indian curriculum: “The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) postponed all the remaining board exams of classes 10 and 12 scheduled to be held between March 19 and March 31.

All examination boards will be communicating updates with schools directly, so we encourage you to ask your school for news.”

Can parents go to schools to collect their children’s books and uniforms?

“Parents and students are not allowed to enter schools. Students may be allowed into schools to take board examinations. Parents may pick up and drop off their children from school, but should not enter the building. Parents may not congregate in large groups outside schools.”

Can schools receive parents for a school tour?

“Families wishing to enroll their children in a school are currently not allowed inside the physical premises of the campus for a school tour or meeting.”

Do all staff at education institutes need to be at their workplace during the distance learning period?

“On March 24 the UAE Ministry of Interior announced that residents should not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary.

Educational institutes should allow all employees to work from home provided that distance learning continues for all students. Any institute that requires staff to be present, should follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.”

Can early learning centres, schools and universities request essential staff to come to work to ensure delivery of distance learning?

“A maximum of 20 per cent of all staff may be allowed within the education institution building. Please adhere to the instructions here, follow the Ministry of Health and Protection guidelines and continue to check official social media and websites for updates.”

Which employees are given priority to work remotely at early learning centers, schools and universities?

“With immediate effect all schools in Dubai should prioritise employees whose health is vulnerable, including pregnant women, employees over 60 years old and people of determination to work from home, provided that distance learning continues for all students.”

Can I return to school after my holiday abroad?

“No. The most recent government guidelines state that all UAE residents who have travelled abroad must self-quarantine for 14 days when they return. Failure to do will be punishable by law.

UAE residents will not be allowed to re-enter the UAE from abroad for a period of two weeks starting Thursday, March 19.”

Until further notice, the UAE will no longer be issuing visit visas to any foreign nationals.

I’ve just returned from abroad and my employer is refusing to pay my salary during the 14-day quarantine. Can they do this?

“Staff salaries and employment are governed by the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources. Please contact the Ministry directly for guidance https://www.mohre.gov.ae/en/services/labour-offices.aspx.”

I am having trouble getting paid by my school, university, training institute, what can I do?

“Please contact the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources and discuss your eligibility for payment through your legal agreement with them: https://www.mohre.gov.ae/en/services/labour-offices.aspx.”

My kids have exams coming up – what happens with those?