When studying in higher grades, you get to go through really heavy books with a lot of information in them. You have to multitask as well by reading, solving and understanding the lessons and it may well be that you might find it hard to do all the three tasks at the same time. The robot I will make will help me by reading the right book for me at the right time and explaining the content in it. This will allow me to reduce the load on me, making it easier for me to understand the content. Of course, a robot is always error-free, so you can verify your calculations with it and thus improve your own calculations.