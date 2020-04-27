UAE unis are conscious that their students require the right skills for the new workplace

Students of American University in Dubai, which prepares learners with skills to adapt to the disruptive nature of the 4IR Image Credit: Courtesy AUD

The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) refers to society’s adoption of cyber-physical systems. These include the Internet of Things and the Internet of Systems.

From blockchain technology to artificial intelligence (AI), the way we manage our homes and workplaces is evolving at an exponential rate. Smart technologies are impacting all disciplines and decisions are being made autonomously. From factory production chains to algorithms, our lives are being revolutionised by emerging technologies.

The future of jobs

The previous three industrial revolutions — steam and water power, electricity and assembly lines and computerisation — led to significant changes in the nature of people’s careers and experts believe the 4IR will have a similar impact.

A two-year study from McKinsey Global Institute suggested that, by 2030, automation and artificial intelligence will result in between 8 and 9 per cent of the global workforce being employed in new occupations.

The report referred to how existing roles such as accountants and paralegals will become automated.

This year, the World Economic Forum’s Jobs of Tomorrow report said that some of the fastest growing job roles, such as cloud computing, required disruptive tech skills such as AI and robotics and that even roles in other fields such as sales and marketing will require basic AI skills.

New approach

So what does this mean for our next generation of workers and thinkers and how can we prepare them with the skills they need to navigate this new dawn?

Almost every aspect of work will be continuously disrupted and future workers should have the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies — even in jobs that traditionally are not labelled as tech jobs. - Dr Assaad Farah, Dean of the American University in Dubai’s School of Business Administration

Dr Assaad Farah, Dean of the American University in Dubai’s School of Business Administration, says that the next generation of adults will need skills to adapt to the disruptive nature of the 4IR. “Almost every aspect of work will be continuously disrupted and future workers should have the ability to quickly adapt to new technologies — even in jobs that traditionally are not labelled as tech jobs. It is extremely difficult to predict where we are heading, and this creates a disruption in the education field as well. This requires a whole new approach to learning where educators and students should master the arts and sciences of dealing with disruptions and how to be disruptive.”

Dr James M. Trotter, Dean and Academic President, Murdoch University Dubai, believes that a flexible approach to education will prepare students for a career where they face multiple and evolving roles.

Our campus in Dubai offers students the possibility to study multiple disciplines within the same degree, a cross-functional education to prepare for a cross-functional working environment. - Dr James M. Trotter, Dean and Academic President, Murdoch University Dubai

“Our campus in Dubai offers students the possibility to study multiple disciplines within the same degree, a cross-functional education to prepare for a cross-functional working environment. These specialisations in more than one subject build the knowledge and skill sets needed to succeed in multiple career pathways and adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the contemporary workplace.”

At the American University of Sharjah (AUS), courses are tailored to ensure that students are equipped to negotiate an increasingly tech-driven employment landscape.

Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah, explains, “Technology is integrated across the university, from the library to digital fabrication facilities that rely on robotics. In terms of courses and programmes, AUS has recently launched a Minor in Data Science that is available to any undergraduate student, regardless of their degree programme.”

Technology is integrated across the university, from the library to digital fabrication facilities that rely on robotics. In terms of courses and programmes, AUS has recently launched a Minor in Data Science that is available to any undergraduate student, regardless of their degree programme. - Professor Kevin Mitchell, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah

Prepare for an unpredictable future

Daniel Adkins, CEO of Curtin University Dubai’s Education Management Services Partner, says that the 4IR will lead to unforeseen changes and that people’s education will need to be continuous throughout their careers.

At Curtin Dubai, we know that there is no way to teach students about technology that does not yet exist, but by teaching them how to learn on their own and by igniting a passion for lifelong learning in the students, we equip them to learn anything that they need to learn throughout their career. - Daniel Adkins, CEO of Curtin University Dubai’s Education Management Services Partner

“At Curtin Dubai, we know that there is no way to teach students about technology that does not yet exist, but by teaching them how to learn on their own and by igniting a passion for lifelong learning in the students, we equip them to learn anything that they need to learn throughout their career.”

Skills for the 4IR

Professor Stephen Wilhite, Vice-President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), says that the next generation of workers and leaders require skills in collaboration and reasoning.

To prepare learners for 4IR careers, schools and universities must redouble their efforts to develop skills in critical thinking, communication, quantitative reasoning and teamwork. - Professor Stephen Wilhite, Vice-President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost, American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK)

“To prepare learners for 4IR careers, schools and universities must redouble their efforts to develop skills in critical thinking, communication, quantitative reasoning and teamwork. With jobs increasingly involving humans interacting with humans and intelligent machines to produce changes in human behaviour, learners also need experiences that strengthen their social and emotional competence.”

Prof. Mojtaba Moatamedi, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, Al Ghurair University, compares the potential disruption from the 4IR to today’s COVID-19 challenge and says the coronavirus illustrates how teaching needs to prepare people for unprecedented situations.

Academia should better embrace online and virtual technologies and adapt to broader teaching strategies and reciprocal models for integrated, interactive and comprehensive learning experiences. - Prof. Mojtaba Moatamedi, Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, Al Ghurair University

“Academia should better embrace online and virtual technologies and adapt to broader teaching strategies and reciprocal models for integrated, interactive and comprehensive learning experiences. The current pandemic demonstrates an exceptional circumstance and indeed a potential peril to accelerate the formulation and implementation of intricate curricula; and hence the career demand for higher reachability within society.”

Get ready for the future

How UAE universities prepare learners for workplace challenges

Akshara Sivaraman, MBA, Westford University College

The industrial visits, which is a great advantage of the programme, were an extremely beneficial and phenomenal learning experience. - Akshara Sivaraman

My university has always believed in helping and guiding its students for rewarding careers. The international exposure at Westford aims at nurturing its learners into industry-ready professionals who are adept to face challenges of the corporate world. The industrial visits, which is a great advantage of the programme, were an extremely beneficial and phenomenal learning experience.

David Aldred, Alumnus of Westford University College’s MBA programme

The teaching styles, ﬂexibility and the use of technology allowed me to manage my studies around a demanding full-time job. Despite my work experience, the MBA programme at Westford provided me with fresh insights, context and structured ways of thinking of strategic management and leadership.

Despite my work experience, the MBA programme at Westford provided me with fresh insights, context and structured ways of thinking of strategic management and leadership. - David Aldred

It helped me to engage with senior executives and equipped me for the next stage of my career. As the Managing Director of Treasury and Trade Solutions at Citibank UAE, I was able to analyse the important business issues differently which helped me to be more relevant, engaged and impactful in my organisation.

Mohammad Abualhuda, College of Architecture, Art and Design graduate, American University of Sharjah

The world is no longer just looking for degrees from universities, but for innovative contributions from students. That is why I am grateful for the education I received at AUS.

AUS is not only about what happens in the classroom, but what happens outside, and that is what makes it special in the professional arena. - Mohammad Abualhuda

AUS is not only about what happens in the classroom, but what happens outside, and that is what makes it special in the professional arena. It involves engaging in day-to-day discussions, exploring unusual things, travelling to new places — all of which flow into a discipline for learning and application, and a mindset to change the world.

Munira Koshen, School of Business Administration graduate, American University of Sharjah

As a student, AUS provided me with the fundamental toolkit I would need to excel in a professional setting. Students and alumni are also given access to a dedicated career services office and an exclusive career portal to assist those seeking internships or full-time jobs.

Students and alumni are also given access to a dedicated career services office and an exclusive career portal to assist those seeking internships or full-time jobs. - Munira Koshen

Alumni are also encouraged to apply for vacancies at AUS. I am one of nearly 100 proud alumni currently employed by AUS.