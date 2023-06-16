Rethinking education in a changing world

By bringing together experts from renowned institutions, the event features in-depth discussions, fireside chats and thought-provoking conversations on education and work trends, helping attendees stay up to date with changes in an ever-evolving higher education landscape. The panelists will dive deep into topics such as skill-first approach to hiring, the changing role of faculty, future of work, lifelong learning and other emerging education paradigms.

HOW TO REGISTER

Register now on Gnedufair.com to attend the event, taking place from today until June 18, from 11am to 7pm, at Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

An incredible opportunity awaits visitors this afternoon as they will have the chance to engage in an inspiring chat with Australian Paralympian and author Jessica Smith. During this special session, Smith will share her personal journey of defying the odds, while providing practical tips on how to approach challenges in life and develop a positive mindset to overcome adversity.

As the highly anticipated event starts today, exhibitors are eagerly looking forward to connect with the UAE’s student community and showcase their courses and degrees, campus life and other resources, empowering young learners make informed decisions about their future academic and career paths. Many exhibitors are also offering on-the-spot admissions and exclusive discounts and grants to students enrolling for courses at the event.

“Curtin University Dubai introduces a unique Bachelor of Design programme with majors in Graphic Design, Animation and Game Design at Edufair along with a Master's in Engineering Management tailored for employed professionals aspiring to advance their careers in engineering,” says Prof John Evans, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Campus President, adding, “This programme acknowledges the distinct needs and challenges faced by professionals in this field and concentrates on cultivating their leadership, managerial, and technical proficiency.”

Students can avail Curtin Dubai’s Edufair grant ranging between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000, depending on the course.

Westford University College, which noted substantial interests from visitors for its future-ready degrees during the March edition of Edufair, is excited to further engage with students and share information about its courses.

“Our professional counsellors will work closely with students to determine their interests, skills, and career goals, and offer personalised guidance in selecting courses and universities,” says Hanil Das, CEO.

Westford University College will provide Dh2,000 discount for on-the-spot registrations at Edufair, in addition to various scholarships and benefits.

Another exhibitor, UniHawk, which specialises in overseas education, will be showcasing details on summer internships, Harvard Youth Lead the Change programme, pre-university wellness programme, test preparation, and university admissions.

“At UniHawk, we focus on the EIPA model where we encourage students to explore, identify, prepare and achieve their goals. Focusing on the student’s area of interests, we explore the best options for them. We identify the best fit, help them prepare for admissions and make their study abroad dreams a reality. The goal is to educate students and their families about a wide array of options available for international education,” says Varun Jain, Founder and CEO, UniHawk.