Global Banking School (GBS), one of the fastest-growing Higher Education providers in the UK, has announced the opening of admissions for September 2021 intake of Higher Diplomas in Business Management, Digital Technology, Education, and Construction Management at its vibrant & fully equipped Dubai campus, located at Dubai Knowledge Park.

GBS Dubai has organised a commencement event at Conrad Hotel, Dubai.

GBS is a decade-old institution with over ten thousand students distributed across six UK campuses in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds. GBS offers flexible, quality higher education courses in the fields of banking/finance, computers, and healthcare management – designed to fit into the lives of students with family and other work commitments.

The GBS Dubai Campus at the Dubai Knowledge Park offers a range of recreational and retail facilities of which students can take advantage of. It is centrally located and close to Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, all of which are home to many leading businesses and creative agencies – both local and international – providing plenty of opportunities for students.

Scholarship to Emirati Students!

GBS aims to continue its mission of changing lives through education that makes a fundamental difference to living standards and access to learning, throughout the Middle East and Africa and the Gulf region. The organsation has taken great care to provide industry-relevant courses that maximize the chances for students to achieve their dream career, start a new business or expand an existing one. GBS Dubai in its commitment for providing quality education in the UAE is offering special scholarships to Emirati youth for fulfilling their aspirations to acquire international accredited applied knowledge to contribute to the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of UAE. Making a difference to local communities, is an important value that GBS pursues.

An open day was organised on July 31 in Dubai for students and parents to interact with Counsellors, Faculty, and Alumni of GBS to help them choose the most suitable programme for them, keeping in view their attitude and aptitude for a particular career path.

Students can opt for one or two-year programmes that open pathways for higher studies at GBS UK and or any other leading UK University that is associated with GBS.

GBS Dubai is based in Dubai Knowledge Park!

Dr Viswajeet Rana, Chairman of the Executive Board, GBS Dubai, informed of the vision and mission of the GBS group of institutions and underlined its commitment to offer high-quality education for aspiring students from different parts of the world. Dubai, which is considered as the melting-pot for the East and the West, has always been one of his preferred educational destinations as a global city that offers world-class infrastructure, safety, security, and a conducive atmosphere for learning, research, internship, and job opportunities for the graduating students.

Realising the disruption of the global environment in all sectors of life and business, Dr Rana believes that social and sustainable decision-making need to be weighed for planning the future of the aspirational youth of tomorrow. Further, Dr Rana emphasised GBS values that include care for students, cherishing diversity, ethical and professional operations, entrepreneurial spirit, and willingness to learn and improve themselves.

He also emphasised that GBS Dubai will be working towards promoting applied international education among Emirati students in pursuance of one of GBS's important values viz. making a difference to local communities and encourage the young aspirants through its scholarship programmes.

A campus with modern facilities at GBS Dubai

Dr Amitabh Upadhya, President of GBS Dubai highlighted that the institution, in tune with industry demands, currently offers programmes in Business and Management, Cloud Computing, Digital Technologies, Construction Management, Healthcare Management and, Education and Training.

Highly qualified teaching faculty with industry experience, generous scholarships to deserving and meritorious students, a fully equipped library, modern audio-visual technologies to support onsite and virtual teaching, computer labs, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls are some of the support and facilities the institution offers to the students' community.

Dr Amitabh further stressed the need for establishing contacts with the industry and assured that GBS Dubai would make efforts to engage the industry and community regularly to support the student community. Students have the opportunity to pursue their degree programmes in selected higher educational institutions either in the UK or USA which the students can certainly make use of, he observed. Executive training programmes in global investment banking will also be provided by the institution, he said. Dr Amitabh invited the guests, parents, and prospective students to visit the campus at Block 5, Dubai Knowledge Park, to get a first-hand experience of the infrastructure and facilities available.

The event was attended by Shaikh Saqer Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and Major General Masood Ahmad Azizi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, among other VIPs and guests.

Siddhartha Kumar Baraily, Consul (Press, Information, Culture & Education), Officer in charge for Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the event and appreciated GBS for offering specialist courses in Cloud Computing, Digital Technologies, and Education & Training.

Students from different parts of the world that are interested in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes depending on their career ambitions can get admission into the GBS group of institutions around the world. Principals of schools, parents, guests, dignitaries, and distinguished members of the media graced the occasion.

