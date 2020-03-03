GN Focus picks some of the great schools for your child in 2020

. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The Aquila School

The Aquila School Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum British

Tuition fees From Dh33,750 for FS1

Infrastructure The school has two temperature-controlled swimming pools, an auditorium, two large multi-purpose sports halls, a multi-purpose astro pitch, tennis court and an outdoor hard court, spacious, well-resourced classrooms, music, art and dance studios among others.

Strength At The Aquila School, Amazing Learning is its core purpose. Learning is about getting better, academically, socially and emotionally. Amazing Learning happens when students surprise themselves by getting better to a level beyond which they never thought possible.

Innoventures Education

Dubai International Academy (DIA), Emirates Hills

DIA is the first school in the UAE to be authorised by the Geneva-based International Baccalaureate to offer the full continuum of the (IB) programmes.

Tuition fees From Dh40,988 to Dh72,625

Dubai International Academy, Al Barsha Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai International Academy, Al Barsha

The school provides high quality IB Curriculum from PKG to IB Diploma with access to an extensive extracurricular programme, competitive sports and world class education.

Tuition fees From Dh48,188 to Dh87,382

Collegiate American School

This offers an American educational programme based on the American Common Core Standards that emphasise the use of researched-based practices in curriculum, assessment and instruction.

Tuition fees From Dh40,900 to Dh73,850

Raffles World Academy

This is an IB World School that offers a continuum four IB curriculum (Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP) and Diploma Programme (DP) from KG1 to Grade 12, including BTEC with highly personalised pathways.

Tuition fees From Dh30,384 to Dh77,562

Raffles International School (RIS)

RIS offers the full continuum of the UK-based, globally recognised, Cambridge International curriculum leading up to IGCSE and A-levels.

Tuition fees From Dh30,384 to Dh78,408

Sunmarke School

Curricula IB, GCSEs and A Levels

Sunmarke School Image Credit: Supplied

Infrastructure Its modern, purpose-built campus houses cutting-edge computer, science and design technology labs. The school also has an auditorium, football pitch, swimming pool, multi-purpose halls, muga court, Black Box Room and Leaps & Bounds room, among others.

Tuition fees From Dh36,000 in nursery to Dh74,000 in secondary.

Strength Sunmarke, a nursery to Year 13 school, offers a highly innovative education where students can choose from three curricula - the IB, GCSEs and A Levels, and BTECs, and over 60 courses to suit each individual’s career aspirations.

In addition to outstanding teachers, facilities and extracurricular activities, Sunmarke goes beyond outstanding with signature programmes in STEAM and robotics; a mini entrepreneurial MBA; the performing arts; environment and sustainability; and positive education.

Regent International School

Curriculum British National Curriculum

Regent International School Image Credit: Supplied

Tuition fees From Dh45,000 at primary to Dh56,000 at secondary

Infrastructure An advanced applied innovation lab coupled with well-stocked libraries, multi-purpose halls, swimming pools and a football pitch, Regent's inspiring and empowering spaces encourage students to learn, relax and fully enjoy their day at school.

Strength Regent’s signature educational programmes include its STEAM and project-based learning curriculum where children ‘learn by doing,’ developing the 5Cs - critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication and commitment, essential for success in today’s world. The school also has a coding and digital literacy programme; performing arts; diverse enrichment and sports programme; and programme to nurture Positive Education ethos.

Delhi Private School

Curriculum CBSE

Delhi Private School Image Credit: Supplied

Tuition fees DPS Dubai from Dh10,298; DPS Sharjah from Dh10,875; DPS RAK Dh9,500 (Founders Fee)

Infrastructure DPS has multipurpose hall, auditorium, conference room, transport facility, football field, athletic track, tennis courts, swimming pools, language lab among others

Strength DPS follows the motto of excellence, equity, engagement and empowerment.

American School of Dubai (ASD)

Curriculum US

American School of Dubai (ASD) Image Credit: Supplied

Tuition fees Dh49,255 - Dh82,581

Infrastructure ASD's 23-acre Al Barsha campus has 100 classrooms, two libraries, a 630 seat performing arts theater, black box theater, band and choir rooms, art studios, field house, an organic garden, indoor and outdoor running tracks, climbing wall, dance studio, regulation soccer fields, additional playing fields and play areas, fitness center, two 25-meter swimming pools, six tennis courts, broadcast studio, maker spaces, and two cafeterias.

Strength ASD is an independent, not-for-profit, US curriculum, PreK-12 international school that provides learning experiences designed to promote the maximum potential of its students.

GIIS Dubai

Curricula Global Montessori Plus Programme, CBSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme *

GIIS Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Tuition fees From Dh15,059

Extra-curricular activities The school offers sports like gymnastics, tennis, karate, cricket, swimming, basketball and football; leisure activities such as dance, art and music; and academic workshops like robotics/coding.

Strength Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a multi-award-winning school offering a curriculum that nurtures 21st-century skills through a unique blend of holistic learning, well-qualified faculty, modern infrastructure and emphasis on cultural diversity and an international outlook.

* based on T&C and approvals

GIIS Abu Dhabi

Curricula GMP (Global Montessori Plus Programme) , CBSE

Tuition fees From Dh10,600 onwards