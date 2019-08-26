From left: Ahmad Al Qahtani, CIO of Hassana, Al Fadly, Sunny Varkey, Founder of GEMS Education, Dino Varkey, CEO of GEMS Education, during the signing of the deal. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: GEMS Education KSA and Hassana have completed the acquisition of Ma’arif Education and Training Company.

GEMS Education KSA is a joint venture by the General Organisation for Social Insurance and GEMS Education, while Hassana is an investment company.

Ma’arif private schools, established in Saudi Arabia in 1971, have more than 40 years experience in school management, with more than 13 campuses across the kingdom with more than 20,000 students enrolled.

Saad Al Fadly, GEMS Education KSA chairman, said: “We look forward to working with teachers, students and parents who are currently enrolled in Ma’arif schools and we are excited about welcoming new families. We are confident that combining the experience, reputation and track record of Ma’arif and GEMS Education will ensure that our schools remain leaders in academic excellence and the development of our students.”

Dr Mohammad Al Arfaj, Ma’arif Education, CEO, said: “We are excited about this partnership, as it is unprecedented in the region, to contribute to raising the quality of education within the Kingdom, and raise the share of Ma’arif for Education in the private education sector in the kingdom. We look forward to many successes ahead.”