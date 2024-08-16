Dubai: Dozens of affordable universities from around the world are coming to offer their courses at the Global Education Expo in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by Qadri International, the annual education expo is to connect students with selected international universities offering a gateway to global educational opportunities in countries such as Hungary, Poland, Germany, Georgia, China, Malaysia, Caribbean, UK, USA, Australia, Czech Republic and others.

The expo will be held at the Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road on Aug. 17 and the Millennium Downtown Abu Dhabi on August 18.

Unique platform

Dr Yousaf Qadri, CEO of the Qadri International said: The event will provide a unique platform for students to interact directly with university officials. This direct engagement allows students and parents to gain first-hand insights into various academic programs, admission requirements, scholarship opportunities, recognition, accreditation and much more.”

Whether students are interested in Medicine, Engineering, Business, Computing, Biotechnology, Psychology or any other course, the Global Expo covers a wide range of programs catering to their academic interests.